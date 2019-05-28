Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration
Virtual Academy (AZVA) will celebrate the 140 members of its Class
of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 29 in
Gilbert. A tuition-free online public school, AZVA is available to
students across the state.
“We are so proud of our graduating seniors,” said Dr. Kelly Van Sande,
AZVA’s head of school. “Their accomplishments represent what is possible
when students believe in themselves, and are connected with a learning
environment that meets their needs.”
AZVA graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized
learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019
will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter
military service, or join the full-time workforce.
Collectively, members of the class report having been offered more than
$500,000 in scholarships, and report having been accepted to a number of
higher education institutions, including: Arizona State University,
Arkansas State University, Colorado State University, Glendale Community
College, Purdue University, and University of Hawaii.
Madeline Badger will serve as the Class of 2019 Valedictorian. Madeline
has been enrolled in career readiness classes while at AZVA, including
computer programming, and is graduating a year ahead of schedule. She
has been accepted to Virginia Tech with a full tuition scholarship, and
will enroll in the honors college Calhoun
Discovery Program, a model of interdisciplinary, collaborative
learning. She hopes to study electrical engineering with a focus on
robotics.
AZVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and
a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by
state-licensed teachers. AZVA also offers student clubs, field trips and
social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as an annual
prom and this week’s graduation celebration.
Kevin P. Chavous, President of Academics, Policy and Schools at K12,
Inc. will address the graduates and their assembled guests.
“As AZVA seniors get ready to take on the next chapter in their lives,
the Class of 2019 is set up for success,” said Mr. Chavous. “It is
gratifying to offer K12-powered students a personalized education that
meets the diverse needs of all students.”
Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Dr. Van Sande, Mr. Chavous,
and Ms. Badger, as well as other graduates and staff, will be available
for interviews.
Details of the ceremony are as follows:
WHAT: Arizona Virtual Academy 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. MST
WHERE: Gilbert
High School, 1101 E Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234
About Arizona Virtual Academy
Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time
online public charter school that serves Arizona students in
kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school
system, AZVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice
to access the curriculum provided by K12, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s
leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education
programs. For more information visit azva.k12.com.
