Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration

Virtual Academy (AZVA) will celebrate the 140 members of its Class

of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 29 in

Gilbert. A tuition-free online public school, AZVA is available to

students across the state.

“We are so proud of our graduating seniors,” said Dr. Kelly Van Sande,

AZVA’s head of school. “Their accomplishments represent what is possible

when students believe in themselves, and are connected with a learning

environment that meets their needs.”

AZVA graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized

learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019

will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter

military service, or join the full-time workforce.

Collectively, members of the class report having been offered more than

$500,000 in scholarships, and report having been accepted to a number of

higher education institutions, including: Arizona State University,

Arkansas State University, Colorado State University, Glendale Community

College, Purdue University, and University of Hawaii.

Madeline Badger will serve as the Class of 2019 Valedictorian. Madeline

has been enrolled in career readiness classes while at AZVA, including

computer programming, and is graduating a year ahead of schedule. She

has been accepted to Virginia Tech with a full tuition scholarship, and

will enroll in the honors college Calhoun

Discovery Program, a model of interdisciplinary, collaborative

learning. She hopes to study electrical engineering with a focus on

robotics.

AZVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and

a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by

state-licensed teachers. AZVA also offers student clubs, field trips and

social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as an annual

prom and this week’s graduation celebration.

Kevin P. Chavous, President of Academics, Policy and Schools at K12,

Inc. will address the graduates and their assembled guests.

“As AZVA seniors get ready to take on the next chapter in their lives,

the Class of 2019 is set up for success,” said Mr. Chavous. “It is

gratifying to offer K12-powered students a personalized education that

meets the diverse needs of all students.”

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Dr. Van Sande, Mr. Chavous,

and Ms. Badger, as well as other graduates and staff, will be available

for interviews.

Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Arizona Virtual Academy 2019 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. MST

WHERE: Gilbert

High School, 1101 E Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time

online public charter school that serves Arizona students in

kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school

system, AZVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice

to access the curriculum provided by K12, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s

leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education

programs. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

Contacts

Emily Riordan

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

K12, Inc.

eriordan@k12.com

703-483-7328

