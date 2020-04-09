Around the nation

District of Columbia
General: Virus may affect more Navy ships
WASHINGTON — Pentagon leaders anticipate that the coronavirus may strike more Navy ships at sea after an outbreak aboard an aircraft carrier in the Pacific infected more than 400 sailors, a top general said Thursday.
Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said one member of the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was hospitalized Thursday in intensive care on Guam, where the carrier has been docked for more than a week. He said 416 crew members are now infected and that 1,164 test results are pending.
“It’s not a good idea to think that the Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind issue,” Hyten told a Pentagon news conference. “We have too many ships at sea. … To think that it will never happen again is not a good way to plan.”
The Navy’s top officer, meanwhile, said the biggest problem is the inability to test enough people quickly, including those aboard the USS Nimitz, the next U.S.-based aircraft carrier due to deploy out to sea.
Alaska
Oil firm claims it has discovered huge deposit
ANCHORAGE — An oil exploration firm has discovered a deposit of potentially 1.8 billion barrels in Alaska’s North Slope region south of Prudhoe Bay, the company said.
Pantheon Resources PLC said it located the deposit along the Dalton Highway and Trans-Alaska Pipeline System corridor, The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday.
Talitha could ultimately produce about 500 million barrels of oil with peak production nearing 90,000 barrels per day, Pantheon CEO Jay Cheatham said.
That production level would make the prospect comparable to the large Alpine field to the northwest operated by ConocoPhillips Co.
Missouri
Dad charged with shooting 8-year-old
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri man has been charged with accidentally shooting his 8-year-old child after giving a lesson on gun safety as he put a pistol away.
Phillip Lumas Sr., 45, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with felony second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Jefferson City News Tribune reported.
The child was hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday.
Wire reports
