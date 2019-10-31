Illinois
Chicago teachers strike ends; 11 days missed
CHICAGO — Chicago teachers and the nation’s third-largest school district reached a labor contract deal Thursday, ending a strike that canceled 11 days of classes for more than 300,000 students.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the district had reached a deal with the Chicago Teachers Union after months of unsuccessful negotiations led to the city’s first significant walkout by educators since 2012. The union’s 25,000 members went on strike Oct. 17, holding marches and rallies across the city.
Chicago Teachers Union delegates voted late Wednesday to approve a tentative deal that includes pay raises over five years, but they initially refused to end the strike unless the mayor added school days to cover the lost time.
The union said Lightfoot had agreed to make up five days of lost time. The school district said classes will resume Friday. Throughout the strike, Chicago Public Schools kept schools open, promising parents that their kids would have a safe place to go and receive meals.
Snow cancels flights at Chicago airports
CHICAGO — Snow has forced the cancellation of more than 300 flights at Chicago’s international airports on Halloween.
Chicago’s Department of Aviation reportes that Midway canceled 126 flights Thursday morning and delays of 18 minutes. O’Hare canceled 208 and reported average flight delays of 54 minutes.
National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Kluber told the Chicago Sun-Times that O’Hare was expected to receive up to 3 inches of snow by Thursday night. Midway could get between 1 and 2 inches.
The Chicago Tribune reported some northern Illinois communities called off trick-or-treating. Shipshewana and Wolcottville in northwestern Indiana postponed trick-or-treating to Friday.
Florida
Astronauts to bake cookies in Space Station
CAPE CANAVERAL — Forget reheated, freeze-dried space grub. Astronauts are about to get a new test oven for baking chocolate chip cookies from scratch.
The next delivery of supplies for the International Space Station — scheduled for liftoff this weekend — includes the Zero G Oven. Chocolate chip cookie dough is already up there, waiting to pop into this small electric oven designed for zero gravity.
As a tantalizing incentive, sample cookies baked just this week are also launching Saturday from Virginia on Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus capsule, for the six station astronauts.
The experiment explores the possibility of making freshly baked goods for space travelers. With NASA eyeing trips to the moon and Mars, homemade food takes on heightened importance. What’s in orbit now are essentially food warmers.
Utah
Low-alcohol beer sales come to an end Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The first change to beer alcohol limits since the end of Prohibition nearly a century ago is coming to Utah.
The state will become the next-to-last in the country to say goodbye to lower-alcohol 3.2% beer on Friday, when drinkers welcome new, slightly stronger brews to grocery stores, gas stations and bars.
Lawmakers have raised the limits to a still-low 4% by weight as large breweries decided to stop making lower-alcohol suds . The change leaves Minnesota as the last state to have 3.2% beer.
Almost the entire country once had similar limits, said Maureen Ogle, author of “Ambitious Brew: A History of American Beer.”
