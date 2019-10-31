Syria
Turkey: Forces capture 18 Syrian soldiers
Turkish military forces captured 18 Syrian government soldiers in northeastern Syria, Turkey’s defense minister said Thursday, in one of the most dramatic examples of an increasingly muddled battleground following the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the area.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the soldiers were captured during Turkish reconnaissance operations southeast of Ras al-Ayn but didn’t say when. Ankara was already in talks with Russia to hand over the Syrian soldiers, he added. Akar spoke during a visit to Turkish troops at the border with Syria. His comments were carried on the official ministry website.
A Syrian Kurdish official said the soldiers were captured Tuesday during an intense battle between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed fighters. Kurdish fighters were fighting alongside the Syrian troops. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.
Turkey agreed to a cease-fire brokered by Russia .
Iraq
Iraq president calls for new voting law
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s president called for the drafting of a new election law Thursday and said he would approve early elections once it is enacted, bowing to anti-government protesters while insisting that the sweeping changes they are demanding be carried out in a constitutional way.
Iraq has seen two waves of mass protests this month, with at least 250 protesters killed as security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas in Baghdad and across the Shiite-majority south. The protesters have demanded the resignation of the government and the overhaul of the political system put in place after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion
In a prime-time address, President Barham Salih expressed support for the protesters and their demands. He said Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi is prepared to resign once political leaders agree on a replacement.
Yemen
Report: 100K died in war since 2015
Yemen’s civil war has killed more than 100,000 people since 2015, a database project that tracks violence said Thursday.
The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, said in a new report its death toll includes more than 12,000 civilians killed in attacks targeting civilians directly.
The conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation began with the 2014 takeover of northern and central Yemen by Iran-aligned rebels, driving out the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa. Months later, in March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched its air campaign to prevent the rebels, known as Houthis, from overrunning the country’s south.
Japan
Fire nearly destroys historic Shuri Castle
TOKYO — A fire broke out early Thursday and spread quickly through historic Shuri Castle on Japan’s southern island of Okinawa, nearly destroying the UNESCO World Heritage site.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about 12 hours before bringing it under control in the afternoon.
The fire in Naha, the prefectural capital of Okinawa, started from the castle’s main wooden structure and quickly jumped to other buildings, in part because of windy weather. Three large halls and four other structures burned down, a fire official said.
Israel
Freud letter for sale reveals softer side
JERUSALEM — A handwritten letter by Sigmund Freud, which shows a rare sentimental side to the 20th-century thinker as well as insight into the life of a prominent Jewish refugee amid the advance of the Nazis, is set to go on sale in Jerusalem.
The letter, written in German and dated June 21, 1938, was sent several weeks after Freud fled the Nazis in his native Austria and moved to London. In it, he writes to philanthropist Margaret Stonborough-Wittgenstein, a friend and patient from back home, sympathizing with her over a personal tragedy and appearing to seek from her glimpses of life back in Vienna under Nazi rule.
Wire reports