Around the world

Britain
PM Johnson removed from intensive care
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved out of intensive care Thursday at the London hospital where he is being treated for the new coronavirus, as his government told Britons to prepare for several more weeks in lockdown.
Johnson had been in the ICU at St. Thomas’ Hospital since Monday after his symptoms of COVID-19 worsened. Johnson’s office said he was “moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”
The British leader tested positive for the new coronavirus two weeks ago and at first had only “mild” symptoms. He was hospitalized Sunday and taken to the ICU a day later. Johnson had been receiving oxygen without being placed on a ventilator.
His condition appeared to be improving over the past day or so. Earlier Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for the prime minister during key meetings, said Johnson was “making positive steps forward.”
Mexico
Gold-silver bars stolen from mine
MEXICO CITY — A heavily armed squad of men stole an unspecified number of gold-silver alloy bars from a desert mine in northern Mexico, escaping into the remote mountains in a small plane, according to the company.
The heist occurred Wednesday morning at the Mulatos mine in Sahuaripa, Sonora, as personnel of Minas de Oro Nacional, the Mexican subsidiary of Canada’s Alamos Gold, were preparing to transport the bars out on a plane at the mine’s airstrip.
Suddenly, five armed men arrived, held up the mine’s security personnel and a small plane landed. Within 10 minutes, the plane and the armed attackers had fled into the mountains, according to a statement from the mine.
The statement said authorities were searching clandestine airstrips in the area for the plane.
Vatican City
Pope: Health workers, priests are ‘saints’
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Holy Thursday hailed priests and medical staff who tend to the needs of COVID-19 patients as “the saints next door.”
Francis celebrated the Holy Week evening Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, which was kept off-limits to the public because of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.
The same precautions forced the pope to forgo a symbolic ritual traditionally observed on the Thursday before Easter — washing the feet of others in a sign of humility.
