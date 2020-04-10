Around the world

Pakistan
Officials seek extradition of IS leader
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has asked neighboring Afghanistan to extradite a leader in the local Islamic State affiliate who was arrested in an Afghan intelligence operation in southern Afghanistan earlier this month, the foreign ministry said.
Aslam Farooqi is a Pakistani national wanted in connection with attacks claimed by IS in Pakistan. The Afghan government accuses him of involvement in last month’s attack on a Sikh house of worship in the Afghan capital, Kabul, that killed 25 worshipers.
The Islamic State group, on the website of its Aamaq news agency, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by Indian national Abu Khalid Al-Hindi in revenge for Indian military actions in the violence-wracked India-administered section of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
Ecuador
Oil exports suspended after pipelines ruined
QUITO — Ecuador announced Friday it has temporarily suspended oil exports after a flooded river washed out a mountainside in the heart of the Amazon, destroying two large pipelines critical to the South American nation’s crude production.
Energy Minister René Ortiz said in an interview with the Teleamazonas television station that both damaged lines should be repaired within five weeks. He added that deals with foreign clients won’t be jeopardized, citing contracts that anticipate such unanticipated incidents.
The parallel pipelines broke Monday when the Quijos River flooded, washing away a mountainside supporting them.
Brazil
Teen’s death raises alert for indigenous
RIO DE JANEIRO — A teenager from the Yanomami indigenous tribe has been killed by the new coronavirus in Brazil, the Health Ministry said Friday, raising alarm about the spread of the virus into protected lands.
The 15-year-old, from a village within the Yanomami indigenous territory, had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Roraima state’s capital since April 3, according to the government.
The ministry said late Friday that COVID-19 was the cause of his death, and he is the first resident of an indigenous territory to succumb to the disease.
Belgium
Chocolatiers hit hard by virus
SINT-PIETERS BRUGGE — Master chocolatier Dominique Persoone stood forlorn on his huge work floor, a faint smell of cocoa lingering amid the idle machinery — in a mere memory of better times.
Easter Sunday is normally the most important date on the chocolate makers’ calendar. But the coronavirus pandemic, with its lockdowns and social distancing, has struck a hard blow to the $5.5 billion industry that’s one of Belgium’s most emblematic.
“It’s going to be a disaster,” Persoone told The Associated Press through a medical mask. He closed his shops as a precautionary measure weeks ago, and says “a lot” of Belgium’s hundreds of chocolate-makers, from multinationals to village outlets, will face financial ruin.
