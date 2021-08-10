As America Goes Solar, Forbes Honors Kayo Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Weymann, as part of “Forbes Next 1000”

From 2019 to the beginning of 2021, Kayo Energy has: grown from 0 to 100+ employees, provided 14 million+ kilowatt hours of solar-derived electricity, and acquired ~$15 million in revenue. Aaron is proud of this recognition by Forbes, stating, “I feel an immense amount of gratitude towards the entire Kayo Energy team and customers who have made this all possible. We have accomplished so much in so little time. In the wake of the worst pandemic in decades, Kayo Energy was not only able to survive but thrive. The company experienced a growth rate of +2,000% from 2019-2020. I attribute our resiliency to the motivation we all receive in being engaged in such meaningful work. The social impact nature of providing people access to clean and affordable energy has been a source of enduring motivation.”