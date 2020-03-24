As coronavirus response, Welcome Diner offers pay-what-you-can 'staff meals' for Tucsonans

TAKE OUT: 350+ Tucson-area restaurants open for pickup, delivery

You can also order off a streamlined version of the diner menu at regular prices.

Welcome Diner officially launched its "Welcome Care" program Sunday and Manager Shanna Rosing said a couple people picked up meals. A pair of displaced Tucson bartenders pitched in $20 for two meals; another customer gave the diner $20 for a container of soup.

Rosing said no one will be turned away and they will ask no questions of customers. The hope is that for every few people who can offer little to no payment, one or two customers will come in and overpay.

"We want to open these meals up to everyone, not just people who have been displaced by this pandemic," said Rosing, who is running the restaurant without any staff except Rosales.

Rosing said she also is encouraging people who can to tip; those proceeds will be divided among her restaurant's workers, who are largely the inspiration behind Rosales's ever-changing staff meals.

Since the city ordered all restaurants and bars to close last week, thousands of Tucson restaurant workers have found themselves unemployed. Rosing said the idea behind Welcome Care was born out of trying to care for Welcome Diner's affected employees. When she and Rosales realized just how much potentially perishable food they had on hand, they expanded the gesture to the public.