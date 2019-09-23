The Leader in Tax-Advantaged Real Estate Investments Adds to its C-Suite
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtua Capital Management (“Virtua”), the capital formation arm of global private-equity real-estate investment manager Virtua Partners, announced today the hiring of industry veteran, Curtis R. Christensen to serve as Chief Compliance Officer.
Mr. Christensen brings over 19 years of experience in the investment management industry serving various asset management, brokerage and investment companies. Most recently, Mr. Christensen served as Chief Compliance Officer at Longboard Asset Management. Prior to that, he worked at M.S. Howells & Core as both Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
“We are pleased to have Curtis bring his expertise in governance and compliance strategy to our team as the number of projects and assets under management continues to grow,” says Derek Uldricks, president of Virtua Capital Management. “He will be integral to ensuring the company adheres to our standards of responsibility and transparency as we expand upon our offerings and grow as a firm — especially with our Opportunity Zone funds and projects.”
As Chief Compliance Officer at Virtua Capital Management, Mr. Christensen will focus on ensuring the firm, investors and offerings adhere to industry laws and regulations that guide investment best practices. He will develop programs that support revenue growth in a compliant manner consistent with the firm’s emphasis on risk management.
“I am excited for the opportunity to build on a risk and compliance culture that aligns with how we seek to grow our business while meeting the standards our clients expect,” says Mr. Christensen. “Virtua Capital has done some incredible work over the years, most recently in the Opportunity Zone space, and I am eager to contribute to this growth.”
Virtua Partners operates globally and specializes in real estate development, management and investment. The firm holds significant investments in commercial real estate, primarily hospitality and office, as well as residential properties. Virtua Partners has targeted a series of investments totaling over $500 million, some of which will be deployed through Opportunity Zones, as well as acquisitions and new development.
About Virtua Capital Management:
Virtua Capital Management, LLC oversees the capital formation functions and investor processing and securities compliance for the investment funds sponsored by Virtua Partners. Virtua Capital Management also oversees fund structuring, fund accounting, fund administration, offering materials generation, marketing collateral, fund marketing, issuer sales for the investment funds, and building and maintaining investor relations domestically and abroad.
About Virtua Partners:
Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in commercial real estate. The firm and its affiliates sponsor a variety of investment funds and commercial real estate projects across the United States and currently have 16 million square feet of assets under management or development.
Virtua Partners’ goal is to provide superior risk-adjusted returns for high-net-worth individuals and family offices through comprehensive strategies, rigorous underwriting, and careful execution.
