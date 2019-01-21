DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/medicare?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#medicarelt;/agt;--As Medicare Advantage plans further recognize the importance of
nutrition in overall health, Catherine Macpherson, registered dietitian
nutritionist and chief nutrition officer at Mom’s
Meals NourishCare, the nation’s leading provider of home-delivered
meals for older adults, people recently hospitalized, and people with
chronic conditions, will be a featured speaker at three upcoming
industry conferences: Medicare
Advantage Product Design & Management in Marina del Rey, CA, on
January 24, 2019; Medicare
Advantage Leadership Innovations in Tempe, Arizona on January 29;
and RISE
Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit in Las Vegas on February 25.
“This is an exciting time for Medicare Advantage plans and their
members,” said Macpherson. “Many plans have recognized the pivotal role
that nutrition plays in overall health, particularly as it relates to
chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, renal disease, and
others. With the additional flexibility allowed by the Centers for
Medicare & Medicaid Services for plans to include supplemental services,
we expect to see health plans develop innovative programs for members
with chronic conditions.”
At these conferences, Macpherson will highlight how Medicare plans can
design benefits that include nutritionally-complete and
condition-specific home-delivered meals to help improve patient outcomes
while lowering plan costs.
On the opening day of the Medicare Product Design & Management
conference, Macpherson will participate in a panel discussion entitled, “The
State of Medicare Advantage Regulations and Implications for Your
Product.” The panel will discuss recent legislative changes and the
subsequent effect on supplemental benefit rules, and how plans can adapt
to best develop strategies and implement new product designs for 2020.
Macpherson will be joined on the panel by Lena Perelman, Director,
Product Development and Market Expansion, Scan Health Plan and Johnny
Chen, Director of Medicare Products, Kaiser Permanente Health Plan.
During the Medicare Advantage Leadership Innovations conference on
January 29, Macpherson will again be part of a panel discussion, this
one entitled “Filtering through the Noise – Products and Innovations
that Really Boost Outcomes and Cut Costs.” During this dialogue,
Macpherson will share case studies of successful home-delivered meal
programs, with evidence showing reduced instances of hospital
readmissions, better management of chronic conditions, and preserved
health and independence.
At the RISE 12th Annual Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit, Macpherson
will participate in a “Lightning Round Showcase” in which experts
address solutions to healthcare’s biggest issues. She’ll speak about
addressing nutrition.
Macpherson is an expert in healthcare strategy, product management,
behavior change, weight management, tobacco cessation, medication
adherence, health coaching, disease management and culinary arts. She is
the nutrition expert for Mom’s Meals NourishCare and leads the company’s
product strategy and development team.
