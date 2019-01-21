DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/medicare?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#medicarelt;/agt;--As Medicare Advantage plans further recognize the importance of

nutrition in overall health, Catherine Macpherson, registered dietitian

nutritionist and chief nutrition officer at Mom’s

Meals NourishCare, the nation’s leading provider of home-delivered

meals for older adults, people recently hospitalized, and people with

chronic conditions, will be a featured speaker at three upcoming

industry conferences: Medicare

Advantage Product Design & Management in Marina del Rey, CA, on

January 24, 2019; Medicare

Advantage Leadership Innovations in Tempe, Arizona on January 29;

and RISE

Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit in Las Vegas on February 25.

“This is an exciting time for Medicare Advantage plans and their

members,” said Macpherson. “Many plans have recognized the pivotal role

that nutrition plays in overall health, particularly as it relates to

chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, renal disease, and

others. With the additional flexibility allowed by the Centers for

Medicare & Medicaid Services for plans to include supplemental services,

we expect to see health plans develop innovative programs for members

with chronic conditions.”

At these conferences, Macpherson will highlight how Medicare plans can

design benefits that include nutritionally-complete and

condition-specific home-delivered meals to help improve patient outcomes

while lowering plan costs.

On the opening day of the Medicare Product Design & Management

conference, Macpherson will participate in a panel discussion entitled, “The

State of Medicare Advantage Regulations and Implications for Your

Product.” The panel will discuss recent legislative changes and the

subsequent effect on supplemental benefit rules, and how plans can adapt

to best develop strategies and implement new product designs for 2020.

Macpherson will be joined on the panel by Lena Perelman, Director,

Product Development and Market Expansion, Scan Health Plan and Johnny

Chen, Director of Medicare Products, Kaiser Permanente Health Plan.

During the Medicare Advantage Leadership Innovations conference on

January 29, Macpherson will again be part of a panel discussion, this

one entitled “Filtering through the Noise – Products and Innovations

that Really Boost Outcomes and Cut Costs.” During this dialogue,

Macpherson will share case studies of successful home-delivered meal

programs, with evidence showing reduced instances of hospital

readmissions, better management of chronic conditions, and preserved

health and independence.

At the RISE 12th Annual Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit, Macpherson

will participate in a “Lightning Round Showcase” in which experts

address solutions to healthcare’s biggest issues. She’ll speak about

addressing nutrition.

Macpherson is an expert in healthcare strategy, product management,

behavior change, weight management, tobacco cessation, medication

adherence, health coaching, disease management and culinary arts. She is

the nutrition expert for Mom’s Meals NourishCare and leads the company’s

product strategy and development team.

About Mom’s Meals NourishCare

Mom’s Meals NourishCare is a leading nationwide provider of

refrigerated, home-delivered prepared meals for long term services and

supports chronic care, post-discharge care and self-pay

individuals. Menus support major health conditions, such as heart

disease, diabetes and more. For more information, visit www.MomsMeals.com.

Contacts

Traci Thompson

Traci.Thompson@MomsMeals.com

515.963.7014

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles