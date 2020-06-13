As Tucson businesses emerge from COVID-19 closures, new challenges arise

Restaurants have been among the hardest-hit small businesses during the shutdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have faced numerous challenges in reopening since a ban on dine-in business was lifted in mid-May.

But businesses like retail shops and office-based firms face their own sets of reopening issues — including managing employees and inventory safely and redesigning office spaces so employees avoid close contact.

While remaining restrictions, including a 50% indoor occupancy limit, has some small-business owners worried about whether they can hold on and do enough business to see them through, other issues — such as finding enough masks and other personal protective gear for employees — also are making it hard for many to reopen.

“For more of our public-facing members like retail and restaurants, one of the big concerns is the availability of personal protective equipment,” said Michael Guymon, vice president of local community and government affairs for the Tucson Metro Chamber.

To help businesses reopen safely and effectively, the Tucson Chamber has posted specific guidelines for restaurants, retailers and office-based businesses on its website, including downloadable safety-warning signage.

The guidelines detail pandemic safety practices broadly, including how to communicate with customers, vendors and employees about COVID-19 precautions; use of protective gear; policies on testing employees; sanitation practices; and controlling building access and indoor traffic.