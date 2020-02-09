As UA earns diversity recognition from Forbes, more work to be done in leadership ranks

The University of Arizona has been named one of Forbes’ “Best Employers for Diversity,” making it one of only four businesses in the state included in the 2020 national list.

Ranked No. 241 out of 500, the UA was among only 30 other educational institutions to earn the recognition, based on employers of 1,000 or more people. The list, in part, is based on employers with “the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives,” according to Forbes’ website.

The university administration says it has made strides in serving more than 16,500 employees, more than 54% of whom are women and nearly half identifying as a minority, according to 2019 statistics recorded by the school.

In 2018, the UA launched the Inclusive Leadership Program to advance leadership efforts in diversity and inclusion, and to develop collaborations among university leaders. One of the program’s aims is to “meet a growing demand for leadership development opportunities for UA employees.” Its workshops are centered on the UA’s values of diversity and inclusion.