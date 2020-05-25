As Workplaces Begin to Reopen Across the Country, the Demand for Commercial Cleaning & Disinfecting Services Increases and New Career Opportunities Unfold

Ninety-four Percent of Businesses Surveyed by OpenWorks Plan to Add More Frequent, Specialized Disinfection Treatments to Their Cleaning Programs, Creating More Franchise Ownership Opportunities
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As millions of businesses across the U.S. prepare to re-open to both employees and the public, workplace cleanliness and disinfection is top-of-mind among corporate leaders, according to a recent survey conducted by OpenWorks.
The survey revealed that 83% of business leaders indicated that it was “likely” or “very likely” that they would increase the cleaning frequency of their facilities once their company reopened. In addition, 94% of those leaders surveyed plan to add regular disinfection to their cleaning programs.
“No matter what industry you operate in, COVID-19 has redefined the level of clean that is acceptable for business,” said Eric Roudi, President and CEO of OpenWorks. “Workplaces are moving from basic, manual cleaning procedures, like vacuuming and wiping down surfaces, into specialized, more advanced cleaning protocols that include disinfecting. It’s a trend we don’t see waning any time soon.”
According to recent findings from the National Institutes of Health, the increased focus on cleaning and disinfecting is for good reason. Scientists found that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be detectable in the air for up to 3 hours, on copper for up to 4 hours, on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on plastic and stainless steel for 2 to 3 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.
“Destroying and deactivating germs is of paramount importance to us,” said Liz Caracciolo, Chief Operating Officer of OpenWorks. “An increased focus on cleanliness and disinfection is not just coming from business leaders in school classrooms, surgical sites, offices, or manufacturing and distribution centers. There is also a heightened awareness among consumers of disinfection, and the essential role it plays, in the health and safety of all environments.”
According to another OpenWorks survey, 73% of consumers feel that their workplace should be cleaned daily, and more than half (56%) want their workplace disinfected daily.
Caracciolo said that OpenWorks has experienced a sharp increase in demand for its advanced cleaning and disinfecting measures since the outbreak of COVID-19. The company’s nationwide network of elite service providers is certified by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, and use CDC- and EPA-recommended processes, equipment, and products to prevent the spread of viruses and infections.
OpenWorks recently introduced a new offering called TotalWorks for its business customers. The offering combines cleaning and disinfecting into one comprehensive service. Each business customer chooses whether it would like cleaning and disinfecting services to take place weekly, daily, or multiple times a day (through SaniServices) or as a one-time deep cleaning and disinfecting (through InfectaGuard). The company also employs the use of electrostatic technology sprayers, which steam and sterilize surfaces, neutralize odors, and reduce the spread of germs and bacteria that transmit infectious diseases like the coronavirus and influenza. Proven to deliver results up to three times greater than traditional equipment, the sprayers work especially well in disinfecting curved spaces and hard-to-reach surfaces. The sprayers are also safe to use around humans and in food-preparation areas.
OpenWorks recently appointed Marine Corps Veteran Ryan Waldron as its Senior Vice President of Growth. Waldron oversee the company’s emerging markets and services.
“We are experiencing a growing demand for our specialized cleaning and disinfecting services from business and government leaders who want to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers,” Waldron said. “Because of this uptick, we’re searching for individuals who are interested in becoming franchise owners, who are ready to help deliver the essential services we offer, and who want be part of a dynamic, recession-proof industry.”
OpenWorks is a national facility services and commercial cleaning and disinfecting service provider that helps businesses, healthcare facilities, schools and more make their worlds work better by making their facilities cleaner, safer, and healthier. Founded in 1983, and headquartered in Phoenix, the company is one of the fastest growing in the facility services industry, becoming a member of the Inc. 5000 in 2019. Specialized in delivering high quality commercial cleaning, disinfection, and integrated facilities services, the company has more than 20 regional offices and a network of more than 1,500 elite service providers who service more than 4,000 facilities across the country. For more information about OpenWorks, visit openworksweb.com or call (855) 213-9805.
