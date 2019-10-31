Tucson-based copper producer Asarco LLC has agreed to pay disputed bonuses to union workers based on the price of copper, the United Steelworkers union said Thursday.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a review of rulings requiring Tucson-based copper miner Asarco LLC to pay disputed copper-price bonuses to union workers in Arizona and Texas.
The ruling cleared the way for payments of more than $10 million in past bonuses to about 750 past and current employees.
Asarco had filed a petition for Supreme Court review in May, asking that the high court overturn two federal district court rulings and an appellate-court decision ordering that the copper-mining company pay the bonuses to workers represented by the United Steelworkers and seven other labor unions.
The bonus is paid when the average, quarterly copper price tops $1.60 per pound. After trading at around $3 per pound for much of 2017 and early 2018, prices for the metal have declined since mid-2018 to below $2.60 in recent weeks.