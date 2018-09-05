All ASBA Subscribers to Receive Free BlueInk Pro eSignature Accounts

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASBA--The Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) and BlueInk announced

their partnership with the goal of expediting and better securing the

workflow of ASBA’s more than thousands of professionals by providing

them with free BlueInk eSignature accounts. BlueInk’s Pro Account

platform allows ASBA’s membership users to create, review, sign, and

store documents securely online from anywhere and on any device.

The companies believe that BlueInk’s eSignature software will help

increase efficiency and profitability for ASBA’s business members by

eliminating the need for traditional paper signings. Using BlueInk,

professionals can send and manage paperwork from anywhere, while their

customers, clients, and employees can review and sign secure documents

from any computer, laptop, or smart device without downloading

additional applications.

“BlueInk is thrilled to team up with one of the leading organizations

representing businesses in our home state of Arizona,” said Faze Sharif,

BlueInk CEO. “By partnering with them, we aim to revolutionize business

practices across all industries and put ASBA members on the cutting edge

of technology. Not only is our platform more convenient than paper

signing, but with our patented technology, every transaction is secure

and protected.”

"Our BlueInk partnership is a great resource to assist small businesses

with tools for a long term competitive advantage,” states Debbie Hann,

ASBA COO. “We are constantly listening to our members -- we love that

BlueInk’s platform will give them the ability to enhance their

eSignature and contract capabilities with cutting-edge technology."

BlueInk will offer BlueInk Pro accounts to every ASBA professional, as

well as discounts on premium services such as its multilingual

audio-guided review feature. The audio-guided review takes signers

step-by-step through a document with narration in any language to ensure

thorough client understanding of content and that all signatures are

obtained. The audio-guided review is one of many ways BlueInk can help

businesses better compete in a global market. Additionally, BlueInk’s

optional SmartFill feature will automatically recognize key information

such as names, addresses, and other content, then prefill the

information throughout all pages of the transaction.

ABOUT ASBA - The Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) is the

success engine small business owners depend on to deliver statewide

education, mentoring, networking and advocacy that provides

forward-thinking entrepreneurs with the resources necessary to grow and

evolve in an ever-changing marketplace. By bringing thousands of small

businesses together, ASBA has created greater value for all members and

is proof positive that our mission of supporting small businesses

through an active and connected community is working. Membership Info: www.asba.com,

follow us on Facebook

and Twitter

@ASBA.

ABOUT BLUEINK - BlueInk is the creator of patented eSignature and

Document Management software. Our flexible platform offers notary-level

security and protection, comprehensive document transaction management,

and efficient document upload technology that allows users to create

signature-ready documents on the fly that clients can review and sign

from anywhere, on any device. The optional multilingual audio-guided

review allows consumers to review and execute documents in their

language of choice, eliminating language barriers for businesses. Manage

all your important paperwork from the Dashboard and know the status of

all your documents and deals in real time. To find out more, visit us at www.blueink.com,

contact our team at ASBA@blueink.com,

or find us on Facebook

or follow us on Twitter

@BlueInk360.

Contacts

Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA)

Angelia Hill, Vice

President, Marketing

602-306-4000

ahill@asba.com

