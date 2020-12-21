Ascend Learning Named Best Place to Work by Phoenix Business Journal

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#afaa--Ascend Learning, the parent company of three Phoenix-based fitness and wellness brands, today announced it was named one of the top 10 best places to work among midsize companies by the Phoenix Business Journal. The award recognizes best workplaces based on company culture and employee reviews. The announcement was made during a virtual event recognizing the top Valley-area businesses that scored the highest on a confidential employee engagement survey conducted by an independent research firm.
The Ascend Learning office in Gilbert includes the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) and ClubConnect, LLC. The employees at NASM, AFAA and ClubConnect produce and support the world’s most respected certifications and continuing education programs for health clubs and fitness professionals.
“Having our teams recognized for their hard work and dedication to building a culture that celebrates collaboration, inclusivity and innovation, is a great honor for us and we are excited to be among these great organizations striving to make a difference,” said Laurie McCartney, President of Global Fitness & Wellness for Ascend Learning. “We continually look for ways to improve and transform lives through health and fitness, and we believe an engaged and productive work environment is the backbone that supports all our efforts.”
Early in 2020 Ascend Learning moved into a new office space in Gilbert that includes more areas to facilitate group interactions and a state-of-the-art gym. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all employees transitioned to working remotely in March.
“To support the transition to working from home, we added more daily check-ins with our staff to keep our teams up to speed on important projects. We also included dedicated time for fun activities including things like daily meditations and workouts to keep everyone connected and motivated,” said McCartney. “Our ability to pivot at every level of the business has also helped us accelerate the development of a new Virtual Coaching Specialization, which we are proud to provide to our customers. That course is now empowering personal trainers all around the world to stay connected with their clients, even in a lockdown.”
A complete list of the Best Places to Work 2020, along with more details on the winning companies, is available through Phoenix Business Journal.
About Ascend Learning: Ascend Learning is a leading provider of online educational content, simulation, software and analytics serving students, educational institutions and employers. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other high-growth, licensure-driven professions. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by frontline healthcare workers, physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, certified personal trainers, group fitness instructors, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.
About NASM: Now in its 33rd year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the gold standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and the scientific rigor of their programs. NASM offers a best in class Certified Personal Training (CPT) program accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), the leading accreditor of certificate courses in the fitness industry, along with major specializations in Nutrition Coaching (CNC), Sports Performance (PES), and Corrective Exercise (CES). Learn more at www.nasm.org.
About AFAA: The Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) has led the way in certifying group fitness and personal trainers for over 35 years. AFAA pioneered the first nationally standardized guidelines for fitness professionals and has educated over 350,000 instructors and trainers in 73 countries. AFAA's Group Fitness Instructor Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Learn more at www.afaa.com.
About ClubConnect: With products and services supporting over 8,000 health clubs and gyms across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the Middle East. ClubConnect is the market leader in health club software, supporting gym employee onboarding, educational development, and credential verification. Learn more at http://www.clubconnect.com/.
