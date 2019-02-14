Orion’s 2019 event tour creates more opportunities for platform users
and tech partners to collaborate
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/advisors?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#advisorslt;/agt;--Orion
Advisor Services, LLC ("Orion"), the premier portfolio management
solution provider for registered investment advisors, will take its
flagship Ascent user conference on the road in 2019, hosting eight
micro-events strategically located throughout the country.
In a departure from its prior format that attracted roughly 800 advisors
and 45 tech partners in September 2018, the Ascent on the Road
events will be held jointly with Orion’s integration partners. These
co-hosted events will provide targeted training sessions, inspirational
keynotes, access to industry experts, and one-on-one tech consultations
all geared toward helping advisors—both existing platform users and
those looking to leverage new technology—learn how to “Innovate on the
Fundamentals.”
“Today, advisors are continuously challenged to disrupt their business,
which can seem like a daunting task,” said Eric Clarke, CEO of Orion.
“With Ascent on the Road, we want to show advisors that in order to
innovate, disrupt and win, they don’t have to flip their business on its
head. They can ‘Innovate on the Fundamentals’ by simply reimagining ways
to provide value and powerful experiences with the help of smart and
scalable technology solutions.”
Launching Ascent events across the U.S. in 2019 will make these
experiences more intimate and accessible than ever before. Advisors can
participate in Ascent on the Road in the following cities:
March
11-12 in Atlanta, Georgia in partnership with Redtail
March
25-27 in Scottsdale, Arizona in partnership with MarketCounsel
April
25-26 in Charlotte, North Carolina in partnership with MoneyGuide
May
8 in Chicago, Illinois with Carson in tandem with the Carson
Excell conference
June
11-12 in San Francisco, California in partnership with Riskalyze
and Schwab Advisor Services
July
10-11 in Santa Monica, California in partnership with Dimensional
Fund Advisors
August
7-8 in Boston, Massachusetts in collaboration with Fidelity
Clearing & Custody Solutions®
September
4-6 in Denver, Colorado with the Orion Advisory Board
“Orion works with so many advisors who share our same passion and
dedication for winning in their business,” said Randy Lambert, President
of Orion. “As we kick-off this series of events in 2019, I am confident
that the training, consultation, and support offered along the way will
help even more firms unlock their full potential!”
Fuse is traveling, too!
Additionally in 2019, Orion is presenting its annual
integration-innovation event, FUSE, in conjunction with its Ascent on
the Road events, and launching mini hackathons at each stop along the
way. For the last five years, FUSE has brought together the best advisor
technology firms to build new integrations for Orion advisors. Each year
the hackathon event has evolved to reach new heights, and this year is
no different.
“Whether attendees already use our platform or they are part of the
greater financial services community and would like to find ways to
improve their business, bringing FUSE on the road with Ascent will
create even more opportunities to drive innovation inspired by advisor
feedback,” said Jeff Kliewer, Director of Integrations Partnership and
Support at Orion.
For more information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.OrionAscent.com.
About Orion
Orion Advisor Services, LLC is the premier portfolio accounting service
provider for advisors. Our firm has unique insights into the advisory
profession because it was founded for investment advisors by an
investment advisor in 1999. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium
so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy
to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully
customizable technology solutions that advisors need to help grow their
businesses over the long term. The firm's technology solutions empower
nearly $750 billion in AUA and over 2 million accounts. For more, please
visit www.orionadvisor.com
or follow our news and insights via
our blog.
About Fidelity
Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® and National Financial Services
LLC (together Fidelity®) are independent companies, unaffiliated with
Orion Advisor Services, LLC. Fidelity is a service provider to Orion
Advisor Services, LLC. There is no form of legal partnership, agency
affiliation, or similar relationship between Orion Advisor Services, LLC
and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the
information herein.
Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® provides clearing, custody, or
other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or
Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. 875610.1.0
