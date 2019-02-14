Orion’s 2019 event tour creates more opportunities for platform users

and tech partners to collaborate

OMAHA, Neb.--#advisors--Orion

Advisor Services, LLC ("Orion"), the premier portfolio management

solution provider for registered investment advisors, will take its

flagship Ascent user conference on the road in 2019, hosting eight

micro-events strategically located throughout the country.

In a departure from its prior format that attracted roughly 800 advisors

and 45 tech partners in September 2018, the Ascent on the Road

events will be held jointly with Orion’s integration partners. These

co-hosted events will provide targeted training sessions, inspirational

keynotes, access to industry experts, and one-on-one tech consultations

all geared toward helping advisors—both existing platform users and

those looking to leverage new technology—learn how to “Innovate on the

Fundamentals.”

“Today, advisors are continuously challenged to disrupt their business,

which can seem like a daunting task,” said Eric Clarke, CEO of Orion.

“With Ascent on the Road, we want to show advisors that in order to

innovate, disrupt and win, they don’t have to flip their business on its

head. They can ‘Innovate on the Fundamentals’ by simply reimagining ways

to provide value and powerful experiences with the help of smart and

scalable technology solutions.”

Launching Ascent events across the U.S. in 2019 will make these

experiences more intimate and accessible than ever before. Advisors can

participate in Ascent on the Road in the following cities:

“Orion works with so many advisors who share our same passion and

dedication for winning in their business,” said Randy Lambert, President

of Orion. “As we kick-off this series of events in 2019, I am confident

that the training, consultation, and support offered along the way will

help even more firms unlock their full potential!”

Fuse is traveling, too!

Additionally in 2019, Orion is presenting its annual

integration-innovation event, FUSE, in conjunction with its Ascent on

the Road events, and launching mini hackathons at each stop along the

way. For the last five years, FUSE has brought together the best advisor

technology firms to build new integrations for Orion advisors. Each year

the hackathon event has evolved to reach new heights, and this year is

no different.

“Whether attendees already use our platform or they are part of the

greater financial services community and would like to find ways to

improve their business, bringing FUSE on the road with Ascent will

create even more opportunities to drive innovation inspired by advisor

feedback,” said Jeff Kliewer, Director of Integrations Partnership and

Support at Orion.

For more information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.OrionAscent.com.

About Orion

Orion Advisor Services, LLC is the premier portfolio accounting service

provider for advisors. Our firm has unique insights into the advisory

profession because it was founded for investment advisors by an

investment advisor in 1999. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium

so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy

to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully

customizable technology solutions that advisors need to help grow their

businesses over the long term. The firm's technology solutions empower

nearly $750 billion in AUA and over 2 million accounts. For more, please

visit www.orionadvisor.com

or follow our news and insights via

our blog.

About Fidelity

Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® and National Financial Services

LLC (together Fidelity®) are independent companies, unaffiliated with

Orion Advisor Services, LLC. Fidelity is a service provider to Orion

Advisor Services, LLC. There is no form of legal partnership, agency

affiliation, or similar relationship between Orion Advisor Services, LLC

and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the

information herein.

Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® provides clearing, custody, or

other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or

Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. 875610.1.0

