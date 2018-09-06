  • Koziol takes on CEO role after six years as Aspect President


  • Seasoned executive has been instrumental in Aspect’s
    transformation to a leading provider of cloud-based customer
    engagement solutions


  • Brings deep understanding of the global enterprise software
    market

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully integrated consumer

engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service omni-channel

solutions, today announced the appointment of current Aspect President,

Chris Koziol, to President and CEO of the company. Leveraging his

30-plus years of technology experience and executive leadership, Koziol

has been a driving force behind Aspect’s transformation from an

exclusively premises software company to a provider of market-leading,

cloud-based customer engagement solutions.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the CEO role at this critical time in the

market when businesses are truly discovering how differentiated customer

experiences can help them thrive in increasingly competitive markets,"

said Koziol. “Aspect’s rich, natively-designed and expertly delivered

solutions are gaining a lot of attention because of their ability to

address the ever-escalating service expectations of consumers,

especially across emerging digital channels. This is an incredible

opportunity for the company to capitalize on the market’s momentum and I

am honored to be leading Aspect and our 1,700+ employees around the

world during this exciting time."

Before joining Aspect, Koziol held key roles in the enterprise software

and systems integration industry with over four years as COO for JDA

Software, which grew to be a $400 million (USD) enterprise during his

tenure. Additionally, he provided over 16 years of leadership at

MicroAge, a $6B Fortune 500 technology systems integrator and

distributor including serving as President & COO.

Koziol is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Program for

Management Development. He also holds a Bachelor of Science, Business

Administration – Marketing from the University of Arizona. He is also a

member of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Technology Council.

About Aspect

Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,

systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the

customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,

workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single

customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational

interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer

experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure

and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily

connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service

levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.

Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware.

Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com.

Aspect and the Aspect logo are either trademarks or registered

trademarks of Aspect Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other

countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein

may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Aspect

Tim Dreyer

+1 630 227 8312

tim.dreyer@aspect.com

