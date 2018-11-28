Integration brings Aspect’s enterprise-class Workforce
Optimization to Amazon Connect cloud-based contact center
Helps Amazon Connect users easily and accurately forecast and
schedule agent staff
Utilizes Amazon Connect Quick Start to quickly and easily deploy
Aspect Workforce Management software
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully integrated consumer
engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service omni-channel
solutions, today announced the integration of Aspect Workforce
Management with Amazon Connect. The integration gives Amazon Connect
users all the advantages of Aspect’s market leading workforce management
solution including accurate labor forecasting, flexible staff
scheduling, intra-day performance tracking and a wide range of
insightful staffing reports. Aspect Workforce Management (WFM), recently
named the North America leader in Pelorus
Associates’ 2018 Workforce Management Systems Market report, can
operate seamlessly with Amazon Connect as an on-premises solution,
privately hosted, or on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
“The integration with Amazon Connect creates a fantastic growth
opportunity for Aspect and for Aspect Workforce Management,” said Mike
Bourke, SVP, Product Management, Aspect Software. “Not only does this
solution add scheduling, adherence, and an industry-recognized UI to
Amazon Connect, but it can also introduce the Aspect brand to new
organizations who are not familiar with the award-winning capabilities
of our platform.”
Aspect’s Amazon Connect integrations extend the cloud-based contact
center functionality provided by Amazon Connect with popular services
and solutions from AWS Partner Network (APN) members. They are designed
to be seamless and can quickly be deployed in a few simple steps.
Core capabilities
Aspect Workforce Management software’s core forecasting, scheduling and
tracking capabilities are designed to allow organizations to accurately
project future staffing requirements to support customer demand and back
office task completion, create efficient multi-skill staffing plans,
evaluate schedule efficiency, monitor staff performance and adjust
resources to meet changing demand in real-time. It also offers a user
friendly web-based icon and widget-based UI, mobile app for scheduling,
automated notifications of Voluntary Time Off (VTO), overtime, unlimited
‘what-if’ scenarios, and patented omni-channel forecasting and
scheduling. It is unique in the market as the only workforce management
solution available via on-premises, hosted or through the cloud.
The key components of the Amazon Connect integration include the
following:
Forecasting: integration delivers to Aspect Workforce Management
information to build forecasting models which are the engine behind
efficient and powerful predictions of current and future staffing needs.
Agent productivity: integration delivers information on agent
activity, analysis, and for comparison with assigned activities, to
provide insight into causes of adherence issues and improvement
opportunities.
Real-time adherence: provides Amazon Connect agent state change
information to the Aspect Real-Time Adherence (RTA) product, which
enables contact center managers to monitor activities of agents on
Amazon Connect and see how well these activities adhere to the agents’
schedules.
Aspect Performance Management: (APM) is a flexible reporting and
analysis solution that can surface valuable insights and align
individual goals with enterprise strategic priorities at every level of
the organization using contact center data and Aspect WFM data collected
from applications such as Forecasting, Agent Productivity, and Real Time
Alarms.
Aspect Software is an APN Advanced Technology Partner.
For more information about Aspect’s Amazon Connect integrations, go to https://pages.aspect.com/Aspect-AWS-test
Access the Aspect WfM Amazon Connect Quickstart at: https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/connect/aspect-wfm/
