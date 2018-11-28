  • Integration brings Aspect’s enterprise-class Workforce
    Optimization to Amazon Connect cloud-based contact center


  • Helps Amazon Connect users easily and accurately forecast and
    schedule agent staff


  • Utilizes Amazon Connect Quick Start to quickly and easily deploy
    Aspect Workforce Management software

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully integrated consumer

engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service omni-channel

solutions, today announced the integration of Aspect Workforce

Management with Amazon Connect. The integration gives Amazon Connect

users all the advantages of Aspect’s market leading workforce management

solution including accurate labor forecasting, flexible staff

scheduling, intra-day performance tracking and a wide range of

insightful staffing reports. Aspect Workforce Management (WFM), recently

named the North America leader in Pelorus

Associates’ 2018 Workforce Management Systems Market report, can

operate seamlessly with Amazon Connect as an on-premises solution,

privately hosted, or on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“The integration with Amazon Connect creates a fantastic growth

opportunity for Aspect and for Aspect Workforce Management,” said Mike

Bourke, SVP, Product Management, Aspect Software. “Not only does this

solution add scheduling, adherence, and an industry-recognized UI to

Amazon Connect, but it can also introduce the Aspect brand to new

organizations who are not familiar with the award-winning capabilities

of our platform.”

Aspect’s Amazon Connect integrations extend the cloud-based contact

center functionality provided by Amazon Connect with popular services

and solutions from AWS Partner Network (APN) members. They are designed

to be seamless and can quickly be deployed in a few simple steps.

Core capabilities

Aspect Workforce Management software’s core forecasting, scheduling and

tracking capabilities are designed to allow organizations to accurately

project future staffing requirements to support customer demand and back

office task completion, create efficient multi-skill staffing plans,

evaluate schedule efficiency, monitor staff performance and adjust

resources to meet changing demand in real-time. It also offers a user

friendly web-based icon and widget-based UI, mobile app for scheduling,

automated notifications of Voluntary Time Off (VTO), overtime, unlimited

‘what-if’ scenarios, and patented omni-channel forecasting and

scheduling. It is unique in the market as the only workforce management

solution available via on-premises, hosted or through the cloud.

The key components of the Amazon Connect integration include the

following:

Forecasting: integration delivers to Aspect Workforce Management

information to build forecasting models which are the engine behind

efficient and powerful predictions of current and future staffing needs.

Agent productivity: integration delivers information on agent

activity, analysis, and for comparison with assigned activities, to

provide insight into causes of adherence issues and improvement

opportunities.

Real-time adherence: provides Amazon Connect agent state change

information to the Aspect Real-Time Adherence (RTA) product, which

enables contact center managers to monitor activities of agents on

Amazon Connect and see how well these activities adhere to the agents’

schedules.

Aspect Performance Management: (APM) is a flexible reporting and

analysis solution that can surface valuable insights and align

individual goals with enterprise strategic priorities at every level of

the organization using contact center data and Aspect WFM data collected

from applications such as Forecasting, Agent Productivity, and Real Time

Alarms.

Aspect Software is an APN Advanced Technology Partner.

For more information about Aspect’s Amazon Connect integrations, go to https://pages.aspect.com/Aspect-AWS-test

Access the Aspect WfM Amazon Connect Quickstart at: https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/connect/aspect-wfm/

About Aspect

Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,

systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the

customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,

workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single

customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational

interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer

experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure

and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily

connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service

levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.

Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware.

Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com.

Aspect and the Aspect logo are either trademarks or registered

trademarks of Aspect Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other

countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein

may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Tim Dreyer

+1 630 227 8312

tim.dreyer@aspect.com

