  • Aspect retains top spot in North America in Pelorus Associates’
    Workforce Management (WFM) rankings for the 12th consecutive year


  • Aspect recognized for a reputation of delivering excellent
    customer care, most complete contact center portfolio in the industry
    and commitment to technology innovation

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully-integrated consumer

engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service solutions,

announced today that Pelorus Associates, an independent consulting

company specializing in the contact center space, has named Aspect

Workforce Management the WFM market share leader in North America in its

2018 World Contact Center Workforce Management Systems Market report.

Aspect’s share of 29.8 percent is the largest of the North America

workforce management market. Since Pelorus began tracking WFM market

data 12 years ago, Aspect has consistently held a top market share

ranking for the North American market.

“Aspect offers the most diverse set of solutions in the contact center

industry and maintains one of the largest and most comprehensive service

and support organizations of any vendor,” said Dick Bucci, Founder and

Chief Analyst, Pelorus Associates. “Only Aspect has native solutions for

virtually every core application required in the modern contact center.

Aspect leaders recognized that by tightly integrating these applications

into a complete suite, delivered within a flexible and economical

architecture, they could bring to the marketplace products unmatched by

other WFO vendors.”

Aspect has retained its market share leadership due to the company’s

ongoing technological innovation, success of the product portfolio and

reputation for exceptional customer care. Pelorus also highlighted that

Aspect WFM software can be tailored to unique customer needs, sports a

modern user interface and is available in numerous deployment models,

from on-premises to private and public cloud environments.

“From introducing the industry’s first workforce management solution in

1973 to developing an AI-driven intelligent assistant for workforce

management, Aspect has consistently recognized key emerging technologies

that would help our customers deliver truly exceptional workforce

solutions. By engaging customers, employees and contractors, Aspect has

been able to maintain our leadership position for so many years,” said

Mike Bourke, SVP, Product Management, Aspect Software. “Newly added

features address how the gig economy is changing the way agents work and

companies hire. By weaving the power of AI throughout the management of

our workforce solutions, Aspect will continue to help our customers

address the challenges they will face as the market evolves.”

To learn more about Aspect WFM please visit: https://www.aspect.com/solutions/workforce-optimization/workforce-management-software

About Aspect

Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,

systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the

customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,

workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single

customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational

interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer

experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure

and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily

connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service

levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit https://www.aspect.com.

Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware.

Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com.

Aspect and the Aspect logo are either trademarks or registered

trademarks of Aspect Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other

countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein

may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Aspect Software

Tim Dreyer

+1 630 227 8312

tim.dreyer@aspect.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles