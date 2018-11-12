Aspect retains top spot in North America in Pelorus Associates’
Workforce Management (WFM) rankings for the 12th consecutive year
Aspect recognized for a reputation of delivering excellent
customer care, most complete contact center portfolio in the industry
and commitment to technology innovation
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully-integrated consumer
engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service solutions,
announced today that Pelorus Associates, an independent consulting
company specializing in the contact center space, has named Aspect
Workforce Management the WFM market share leader in North America in its
2018 World Contact Center Workforce Management Systems Market report.
Aspect’s share of 29.8 percent is the largest of the North America
workforce management market. Since Pelorus began tracking WFM market
data 12 years ago, Aspect has consistently held a top market share
ranking for the North American market.
“Aspect offers the most diverse set of solutions in the contact center
industry and maintains one of the largest and most comprehensive service
and support organizations of any vendor,” said Dick Bucci, Founder and
Chief Analyst, Pelorus Associates. “Only Aspect has native solutions for
virtually every core application required in the modern contact center.
Aspect leaders recognized that by tightly integrating these applications
into a complete suite, delivered within a flexible and economical
architecture, they could bring to the marketplace products unmatched by
other WFO vendors.”
Aspect has retained its market share leadership due to the company’s
ongoing technological innovation, success of the product portfolio and
reputation for exceptional customer care. Pelorus also highlighted that
Aspect WFM software can be tailored to unique customer needs, sports a
modern user interface and is available in numerous deployment models,
from on-premises to private and public cloud environments.
“From introducing the industry’s first workforce management solution in
1973 to developing an AI-driven intelligent assistant for workforce
management, Aspect has consistently recognized key emerging technologies
that would help our customers deliver truly exceptional workforce
solutions. By engaging customers, employees and contractors, Aspect has
been able to maintain our leadership position for so many years,” said
Mike Bourke, SVP, Product Management, Aspect Software. “Newly added
features address how the gig economy is changing the way agents work and
companies hire. By weaving the power of AI throughout the management of
our workforce solutions, Aspect will continue to help our customers
address the challenges they will face as the market evolves.”
To learn more about Aspect WFM please visit: https://www.aspect.com/solutions/workforce-optimization/workforce-management-software
About Aspect
Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,
systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the
customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,
workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single
customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational
interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer
experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure
and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily
connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service
levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit https://www.aspect.com.
