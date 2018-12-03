Willing to pay for a delightful experience: Two-Thirds of
consumers are willing to pay for great customer service, 31% willing
to pay as much as 10% more for exceptional service
Channel choice is king: Consumers say interacting on their
channel of choice is the most important aspect of a personalized
experience
Happiness matters: 62% of consumers say engaging a happy
customer service agent will make them happy; 72% would rather
speak/chat with a happy agent (vs. and uninterested agent) and have an
interaction take longer
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The majority of consumers are willing to pay for a great customer
experience according to the 2018 Aspect Consumer Experience Index
survey. And while consumers said effectiveness is the single most
important aspect of that ideal interaction, this year’s annual survey
findings show that catering to engagement preferences and
experience-created emotions can be the key to unlocking long-term
loyalty and sustained business from customers.
The Channel IS the experience
Forty-five percent of consumers (and 66% of Boomers) said the most
important aspect of a personalized experience is being able to interact
with brands on the channel they want – even more important than knowing
their name or their transaction history. But consumer expectations vary
widely between agent-engaged- and self-assisted interactions. Forty-one
percent of consumers who conducted self-service interactions had higher
satisfaction expectations compared to doing the same with an agent. But
consumers who conducted interactions with agents had a 70% satisfaction
expectation compared to conducting the same via self-service.
While consumer interest in self-service isn’t declining anytime soon,
the personal, human touch still packs a considerable punch when it comes
to inspiring customer satisfaction, and ultimately, loyalty.
The agent experience IS the customer experience
The Aspect Index survey reveals strong proof that agent positivity and
commonality of experience play a big part in creating experiences
consumers want. For example, 61% of consumers value talking with someone
who has gone through the same experience they have more than they care
whether the representative is employed in the company’s contact center
or if they are a gig/contract worker. And, proving the theory that happy
agents equal happy customers, 62% of the respondents said talking or
live- chatting with a happy customer service agent would also make them
happy. Most consumers (72%) said they would rather interact with a happy
agent and have their experience take a little longer than interact with
an uninterested agent and have their experience go a little faster.
Empowering consumers to self-serve IS what endears them to the brand
Nearly half (48%) of the consumers surveyed don’t define getting a
question answered or a request completed without speaking/chatting with
a customer service agent as customer service. However, 38% of the
respondents and 50% of Millennials view the option of performing
self-service as a natural part of the brand experience and as a positive
attribute of the organization.
Further, seven-in-ten consumers said the most important component of
AI/self-service interaction is being able to seamlessly transfer to a
live agent should they desire. In other words, consumers want everything
‒ AI, their choice of channel, and engaging, knowledgeable agents.
“The growth of AI and self-service interaction, combined with an
increasing number of digitally-native consumers is slowly changing the
customer service landscape, and with it, the definition of customer
service itself,” said Nancy Dobrozdravic, Vice President of Marketing,
Aspect Software. “As much as consumers are demanding self-directed and
intelligent-assistant driven experiences, consumers reveal that agents
remain a vital component of the larger customer experience. These
findings could indicate symbiotic relationships, where fulfilling
self-directed interactions boost the brand while agent-assisted
engagements underpin customer satisfaction and loyalty. Such
considerations are central to how we evolve the entire digital
transformation discussion.”
For the full findings of the Aspect Consumer Experience Index, go to https://www.aspect.com/landing-pages-2018/the-aspect-consumer-experience-index.
