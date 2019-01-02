PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect Software, Inc. (“Aspect”), a leading provider of fully integrated

customer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service

omni-channel solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive

merger agreement to be acquired by Vector Capital, a leading private

equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established

technology businesses.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vector Capital will invest more than

$100 million of equity capital in Aspect’s business, and Aspect’s

existing lenders will continue to support the company by providing

Aspect with a new credit facility at closing. The transaction is subject

to standard and customary closing conditions including the receipt of

regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of

2019.

“We are excited to partner with Vector Capital as we continue to

accelerate Aspect’s strategic transformation, execute on our growth

plans and refine our go-forward strategy,” said Chris Koziol, Aspect’s

President and Chief Executive Officer. “Vector Capital brings

substantial operational and financial resources as well as a proven

track record of helping enterprise software companies invest in new

products, accelerate innovation, and build market leading businesses.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Aspect Software, which has

established, market-leading product offerings and an exceptional

blue-chip customer base,” said Andy Fishman, a Managing Director at

Vector Capital. “We believe Aspect is well positioned to capitalize on

the tremendous opportunity in the growing Customer Engagement Center

market.”

“We have always been impressed by Aspect’s strong business and

leadership team,” continued Sandy Gill, a Principal at Vector Capital.

“We look forward to backing Aspect during its next stage of growth and

helping the Company accelerate its development through both organic

initiatives and strategic acquisitions.”

Jefferies LLC and DCS Advisory served as Aspect’s financial advisors.

Aspect’s legal counsel was Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Vector

Capital’s legal counsel was Paul Hastings LLP.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital is a leading global private equity firm specializing in

transformational investments in established technology businesses. With

more than $4 billion of capital under management, Vector actively

partners with management teams to devise and execute new financial and

business strategies that materially improve the competitive standing of

businesses and enhance value for employees, customers, and all

stakeholders. For more information, visit http://www.vectorcapital.com.

About Aspect

Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,

systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the

customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,

workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single

customer-engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational

interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer

experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure

and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily

connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service

levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit https://www.aspect.com.

Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware.

Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com.

Aspect and the Aspect logo are either trademarks or registered

trademarks of Aspect Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other

countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein

may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Tim Dreyer

+1 630 227 8312

tim.dreyer@aspect.com

