PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect Software, Inc. (“Aspect”), a leading provider of fully integrated
customer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service
omni-channel solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive
merger agreement to be acquired by Vector Capital, a leading private
equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established
technology businesses.
Under the terms of the agreement, Vector Capital will invest more than
$100 million of equity capital in Aspect’s business, and Aspect’s
existing lenders will continue to support the company by providing
Aspect with a new credit facility at closing. The transaction is subject
to standard and customary closing conditions including the receipt of
regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of
2019.
“We are excited to partner with Vector Capital as we continue to
accelerate Aspect’s strategic transformation, execute on our growth
plans and refine our go-forward strategy,” said Chris Koziol, Aspect’s
President and Chief Executive Officer. “Vector Capital brings
substantial operational and financial resources as well as a proven
track record of helping enterprise software companies invest in new
products, accelerate innovation, and build market leading businesses.”
“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Aspect Software, which has
established, market-leading product offerings and an exceptional
blue-chip customer base,” said Andy Fishman, a Managing Director at
Vector Capital. “We believe Aspect is well positioned to capitalize on
the tremendous opportunity in the growing Customer Engagement Center
market.”
“We have always been impressed by Aspect’s strong business and
leadership team,” continued Sandy Gill, a Principal at Vector Capital.
“We look forward to backing Aspect during its next stage of growth and
helping the Company accelerate its development through both organic
initiatives and strategic acquisitions.”
Jefferies LLC and DCS Advisory served as Aspect’s financial advisors.
Aspect’s legal counsel was Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Vector
Capital’s legal counsel was Paul Hastings LLP.
About Vector Capital
Vector Capital is a leading global private equity firm specializing in
transformational investments in established technology businesses. With
more than $4 billion of capital under management, Vector actively
partners with management teams to devise and execute new financial and
business strategies that materially improve the competitive standing of
businesses and enhance value for employees, customers, and all
stakeholders. For more information, visit http://www.vectorcapital.com.
About Aspect
Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,
systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the
customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,
workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single
customer-engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational
interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer
experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure
and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily
connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service
levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit https://www.aspect.com.
