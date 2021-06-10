Aspen Dental Opens 17th Practice in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aspen Dental has officially opened its doors in Scottsdale, Arizona with the opening of a brand-new office, bringing two renowned dentists to the community. This is the 17 th Aspen Dental practice in the state of Arizona, as Aspen Dental continues to break down barriers and bring comprehensive, affordable care to patients across the country.

Located at 8909 E. Talking Stick Way, the office is led by both Dr. David Sung and Dr. Yana Kapustina. Dr. Sung received his DMD degree from the Oregon Health and Science University School of Dentistry. Originally from Phoenix, Dr. Sung has been practicing dentistry since 2010 and has been with the Aspen Dental community for over 10 years. He is a member of the American Dental Association and he speaks English, Mandarin and Spanish. As a dentist in his hometown, Dr. Sung and his dental team, prioritize giving back. His practice is a big supporter of the Aspen Dental Healthy Mouth Movement and volunteer each year for Day of Service. Dr. Sung was also one of 12 volunteers to travel to Peru to provide free dental care to hundreds in need.