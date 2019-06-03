Blending of Astra’s IFS ERP expertise with ecosystem integration

capabilities of Cleo Integration Cloud offers seamless mechanism for

enterprises to streamline end-to-end processes, drive business value

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Astra--Cleo,

the global leader in ecosystem integration software, today announced it

has entered into a technology partnership with Astra

Inc., the leading Gold Service Partner of IFS

in North America, to co-develop a native integration for IFS ERP

customers who are seeking faster, end-to-end integration of workflows

with IFS to optimize the performance of their business processes.

The exclusive, global partnership creates a pathway for IFS customers to

access the Cleo

Integration Cloud platform, extending those organizations’

integration capabilities beyond B2B to include application and data

integration for back-end ERP, CRM, FSM, SCM, BI, and other associated

applications vital to keeping critical business processes running

smoothly in the era of the IT modernization and digitization.

The planned native connector is expected to be generally available in

June. Targeted for mid-market and enterprise organizations, businesses

using the connector will be able to integrate their internal data flows

as well as their external ecosystem interactions with customers,

suppliers, and external trading partners to IFS through Cleo Integration

Cloud. This will enable joint Cleo-Astra customers to extend the power

of their IFS ERP solution by seamlessly integrating CRM, EDI,

fulfillment, and other enterprise applications and ecosystems. The

result is complete and automated end-to-end data workflows and

visibility into mission-critical cycles, such as order-to-cash,

procure-to-pay, and load tender-to-invoice, for improved operational

outcomes and business intelligence.

Astra has been a pioneer in IFS consulting, implementation, and support

to companies in North America for more than 10 years. With its proven,

in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in implementing IFS

Applications™, the company is now expanding into EMEA and other regions

where IFS customers are based. In addition to providing IFS consulting

services, Astra has also developed innovative information management

workflow applications for IFS customers, including FastAP, FastDocs,

AutoArchive and B2B Portals (Customer and Supplier Portals).

“Understanding the many nuances in business operations, Astra’s products

and services expand basic IFS ERP system functionality and help

companies get more value from the out-of-box system,” said Naren

Velu, president and CEO of Astra. “The native connectivity between

IFS ERP and Cleo Integration Cloud will open IFS customers to better

collaboration and orchestration across their multi-enterprise

ecosystems.”

Mahesh

Rajasekharan, Cleo CEO, concurred, saying, “We are thrilled to enter

this global partnership with Astra, where our mutual goal is to deliver

ecosystem integration solutions that empower IFS customers to create

more value with their ecosystem interactions. Our investment in this

co-development will give enterprises and SMBs the visibility they need

to digitize key end-to-end business processes by supporting B2B and

application integration capabilities using one platform – Cleo

Integration Cloud.”

Cleo

Integration Cloud is designed to help organizations connect,

integrate, and analyze the dynamic network of ecosystem entities –

people, partners, customers, systems, applications, things – and enable

the critical integrations driving business revenue. By integrating B2B

systems inside and outside the enterprise, seamlessly connecting

enterprise applications in the cloud, and enabling modern SaaS solutions

to work with legacy platforms, Cleo Integration Cloud’s ecosystem-driven

approach orchestrates business workflows and processes that directly

affect a company’s bottom line.

About Astra Inc.

Astra Inc. was established in 2007 with headquarters in Tucson, Arizona,

and offices in Bangalore, India. Astra specializes in enabling companies

to leverage the power of their IFS application investments. It provides

packaged and custom consulting services related to all aspects of

implementing and getting the best use of IFS Applications™ throughout

their life cycle. For more information about Astra, please visit: http://www.astra-us.com

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business

outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering

solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the

movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a

strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business

flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers,

marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our

solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate

onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and

capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital

ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration

technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com

or call +1.815.282.7695.

Contacts

For Cleo:

Drew Smith

10Fold Communications

+1.415.800.5374

For

Astra:

Naren

Velu

Astra

(520)

908-6481

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles