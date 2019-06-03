Blending of Astra’s IFS ERP expertise with ecosystem integration
capabilities of Cleo Integration Cloud offers seamless mechanism for
enterprises to streamline end-to-end processes, drive business value
the global leader in ecosystem integration software, today announced it
has entered into a technology partnership with Astra
Inc., the leading Gold Service Partner of IFS
in North America, to co-develop a native integration for IFS ERP
customers who are seeking faster, end-to-end integration of workflows
with IFS to optimize the performance of their business processes.
The exclusive, global partnership creates a pathway for IFS customers to
access the Cleo
Integration Cloud platform, extending those organizations’
integration capabilities beyond B2B to include application and data
integration for back-end ERP, CRM, FSM, SCM, BI, and other associated
applications vital to keeping critical business processes running
smoothly in the era of the IT modernization and digitization.
The planned native connector is expected to be generally available in
June. Targeted for mid-market and enterprise organizations, businesses
using the connector will be able to integrate their internal data flows
as well as their external ecosystem interactions with customers,
suppliers, and external trading partners to IFS through Cleo Integration
Cloud. This will enable joint Cleo-Astra customers to extend the power
of their IFS ERP solution by seamlessly integrating CRM, EDI,
fulfillment, and other enterprise applications and ecosystems. The
result is complete and automated end-to-end data workflows and
visibility into mission-critical cycles, such as order-to-cash,
procure-to-pay, and load tender-to-invoice, for improved operational
outcomes and business intelligence.
Astra has been a pioneer in IFS consulting, implementation, and support
to companies in North America for more than 10 years. With its proven,
in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in implementing IFS
Applications™, the company is now expanding into EMEA and other regions
where IFS customers are based. In addition to providing IFS consulting
services, Astra has also developed innovative information management
workflow applications for IFS customers, including FastAP, FastDocs,
AutoArchive and B2B Portals (Customer and Supplier Portals).
“Understanding the many nuances in business operations, Astra’s products
and services expand basic IFS ERP system functionality and help
companies get more value from the out-of-box system,” said Naren
Velu, president and CEO of Astra. “The native connectivity between
IFS ERP and Cleo Integration Cloud will open IFS customers to better
collaboration and orchestration across their multi-enterprise
ecosystems.”
Rajasekharan, Cleo CEO, concurred, saying, “We are thrilled to enter
this global partnership with Astra, where our mutual goal is to deliver
ecosystem integration solutions that empower IFS customers to create
more value with their ecosystem interactions. Our investment in this
co-development will give enterprises and SMBs the visibility they need
to digitize key end-to-end business processes by supporting B2B and
application integration capabilities using one platform – Cleo
Integration Cloud.”
Integration Cloud is designed to help organizations connect,
integrate, and analyze the dynamic network of ecosystem entities –
people, partners, customers, systems, applications, things – and enable
the critical integrations driving business revenue. By integrating B2B
systems inside and outside the enterprise, seamlessly connecting
enterprise applications in the cloud, and enabling modern SaaS solutions
to work with legacy platforms, Cleo Integration Cloud’s ecosystem-driven
approach orchestrates business workflows and processes that directly
affect a company’s bottom line.
About Astra Inc.
Astra Inc. was established in 2007 with headquarters in Tucson, Arizona,
and offices in Bangalore, India. Astra specializes in enabling companies
to leverage the power of their IFS application investments. It provides
packaged and custom consulting services related to all aspects of
implementing and getting the best use of IFS Applications™ throughout
their life cycle. For more information about Astra, please visit: http://www.astra-us.com
About Cleo
Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business
outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering
solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the
movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a
strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business
flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers,
marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our
solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate
onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and
capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital
ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration
technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com
or call +1.815.282.7695.
