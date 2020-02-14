At Home Continues Midwest and West Coast Expansion with Six New Store Openings in February

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HOME #AtHomeStores--At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that it will open six new home décor stores this month, growing its national footprint to 218 locations across 39 states by the end of February.
At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at incredible value. At Home sells more than 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet. At Home gives customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and an exciting variety of both everyday and seasonal home décor. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.
Visit the new stores located in the following cities:
Tucson, Arizona
5255 E Broadway Boulevard
Open Now
Bellingham, Washington
1001 East Sunset Drive
Open Now
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
1601 W 41st Street
Open Now
Mentor, Ohio
7980 Plaza Boulevard
Open Now
Union Gap, Washington
2530 Rudkin Road
Opening Soon
Clovis, California
1075 Shaw Avenue
Opening Soon
At Home’s new locations will host grand opening events, awarding gift cards to the first 50 visitors who register for the At Home Insider Perks™ program.
About At Home Group Inc.:
At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 200 stores in 39 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.
