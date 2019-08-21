With more than 50,000 décor items for every room, every style and every budget, the decorating possibilities are endless in Riverside, Tempe and Grand Chute
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AtHomeStores--At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), one of the fastest-growing retailers in the nation, opens three home décor stores this month. As it strategically grows its national footprint, At Home now operates over 200 locations across 39 states.
At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest selection of home décor styles at incredible value. At Home sells more than 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet. Since its IPO three years ago, At Home has grown its store footprint, net sales and profits by more than 20% annually and now generates over $1 billion in annual sales. In addition, since launching the “Insider Perks” loyalty program, At Home has grown the program to 5 million members.
Visit the new stores located in the following cities:
Riverside, California
2663 Canyon Springs Pkwy
Open Now
Tempe, Arizona
1050 W Elliot Rd
Opening Soon
Grand Chute, Wisconsin
3820 W Wisconsin Ave
Opening Soon
Just in time to refresh homes for fall, At Home’s new store locations host grand opening events, with gift card giveaways for the first 50 visitors who sign up for the At Home Insider Perks™ rewards program.
Discover all that At Home has to offer at https://www.athome.com
About At Home Group Inc.:
At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. The National Retail Federation’s STORES Magazine has named the company as one of the Hot 100 retailers three times in a row. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 188 stores in 38 states. For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).
