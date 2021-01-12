Aterra Designs Launches mSphere™ Wifi Marketing. Home Builders Can Capture Lead Data, While Tracking Visitor On-Site Behavior and Demographics for Personalized Marketing Programs

Home Builders Can Track Their Prospects’ Dwell Times and Walking Paths in Model Homes and Sales Centers, Heat Mapping Their Activity. Captured Lead Data Flows Directly to the Home Builder’s CRM.
PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aterra Designs has released new marketing and “lead capture” tool for production home builders, mSphere™.
To capture information about home buyers, mSphere™ requests that visitors to a home builder’s model homes or sales center sign up for free wifi by entering minimal personal identifying information. Once the prospect is within the wifi “sphere,” the home builder can track the prospect’s dwell time, walking path, and even house-option preferences.
The prospect then experiences a builder-branded, digital tour of each model home they walk through, including model-specific landing pages with elevations, photo galleries, interactive floor plans, digital brochures, and more.
The home builder can then personalize its follow-up marketing, while delivering highly customized digital brochures and automatically pushing the data to its CRM through mSphere’s API. Learn more: http://msphere.tech
Through mSphere, builders are able to capture prospect information that could otherwise be lost, while leveraging the prospect’s profile and model home visit data to personalize marketing outreach.
mSphere’s prospect tracking is so precise, it can harvest data to optimize model home layouts for increased sell-through rates, allowing builders to send marketing information directly to individual mobile devices. The low cost of mSphere™ is easily earned back with just one option upgrade or home purchase.
About Aterra Designs
For over 20 years, Aterra Designs has collaborated with builders and contractors to create homes which are as unique as their owners – all while streamlining the introduction of luxury lighting to the production home market. Aterra Designs manages the design, sale, and documentation of all lighting, electrical, and home technologies options in one of two ways. With Aterra Premium, homebuyers receive a 1-on-1 consultation from our residential designers who are experts in lighting, electrical, and home technologies. With Luminosity, homebuyers make their selections from pre-planned, cutting-edge lighting design concepts built directly into the online tool. Both services result in detailed documentation for builders, contractors, and homebuyers. To serve builders beyond the needs of lighting, Aterra is also proud to offer I3 Interactive Floorplans and mSphere, a wifi-marketing solution.
Contacts
Media Contact:
John D. Wagner