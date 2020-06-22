Athens on 4th closes, ending Greek restaurant's nearly 30-year run in Tucson

The coronavirus pandemic was the last straw for Tucson restauranteur Andreas Delfakis.

After 27 years of serving authentic Greek seafood and fish alongside dolmathes and moussaka at his once-popular Athens on 4th Ave. restaurant, Delfakis called it quits over the weekend.

He announced on Facebook Sunday that he was closing the restaurant for good. Athens on 4th served its last meals on Saturday, June 20.

"All things have a beginning and an ending," he said philosophically. "Nothing is forever. There are many reasons.”

But the reality came down to a simple truth, he said:

"When you don’t have business and you don’t have money to pay the rent, you close,” said Delfakis, who said he has not been able to pay rent on the building since March; his lease expired in May.

The closing comes after years of roadblocks, he said Monday. Athens on 4th Ave. survived the 2008 financial crisis and seemingly endless construction along North Fourth Avenue, he said, including 18 months of road diversions and closures when the city installed the rail for the Sun Link streetcar beginning in late 2012.

He even held out hope as cranes moved in and construction fences went up across the street where a high-rise apartment complex began to take shape early this year.

And then the coronavirus pandemic struck and Gov. Doug Ducey ordered life as we knew it — going to restaurants, shopping, the theater, bars — to pause in mid-March.