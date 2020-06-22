Athens on 4th closes, ending nearly 30-year run

And then the coronavirus pandemic reared its deadly head and Gov. Doug Ducey ordered life as we knew it — going to restaurants, shopping, the theater, bars — to pause in mid-March.

A couple weeks into the shutdown, Delfakis tried to keep his 27-year-old Greek restaurant running with takeout orders, but "nobody is going to order Greek food everyday,” he said.

"It's not enough," said Delfakis, who was born in Greece and has lived in Tucson since 1974.

The 78-year-old Delfakis said he had pretty much decided when his cook quit with little notice a week ago that his restaurant was no match for the financial ruin of a pandemic. Hiring a replacement cook would be challenging at best and likely impossible given the nuances of the cuisine, and Delfakis, who had helmed the kitchen for years, couldn't take over. He had back surgery three weeks ago and needs time to heal.

And there's not much reason to work, he added, given that business has been painfully slow since he reopened in mid-May, especially given that he is operating his dining rom at less than half capacity to maintain social distancing requirements.

"There's not enough business," he said.

Delfakis said closing the restaurant does not mean he is retiring. He and a partner own the building at 2310 N. Country Club Road, right off the busy East Grant Road corridor, and sometime in the near future they plan to open a small Greek deli and diner.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.