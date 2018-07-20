MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atwell, LLC a nationally recognized consulting, engineering and
construction management firm, announced today it has ranked #41 in
Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) Top Design Firms in the Southwest for
2018. Published annually, the ENR Top Design Firms list ranks the
largest U.S.-based design firms across Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada
based on design-specific revenue.
Atwell is proud to add this ranking by ENR to their ever-growing list of
recognition and endorsements, including Zweig-Group’s Hot Firm Award,
which recognizes the fastest growing firms in the country, ENR’s Top
Design Firm recognition in the Midwest and Southeast as well as a
recognition as one of Crain’s “Coolest Places to Work.”
Atwell has built a reputation for creating solutions for the built
environment, establishing long-lasting relationships and delivering
quality through their team of professionals who work with a passion and
sense of urgency that their clients expect and deserve. Maintaining a
national presence with local insight, Atwell continues to expand their
reach, recently opening new operations in Dallas, TX, Greenwood Village,
CO, Lawrenceville, GA and Tulsa, OK.
“We are excited and proud to be recognized as a top firm by ENR and
attribute our success to the strong relationships we have built with our
clients and the teamwork of our dedicated professionals,” said Ted
Northrop, PE, Regional Vice President, western operations. “Atwell has
experienced significant growth and continues to attract and retain great
team members who have a passion to serve as an advocate for our clients.”
Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering and construction
services firm with professionals across the country that deliver a broad
range of strategic and creative solutions to clients in a variety of
industries including real estate & land development, power & energy, and
oil & gas. They provide comprehensive turnkey services including land
and ROW support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land
surveying, environmental science, and project and program management.
Contacts
ATWELL, LLC
Timothy Augustine, Senior Vice President
248.447.2005