MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atwell, LLC a nationally recognized consulting, engineering and

construction management firm, announced today it has ranked #41 in

Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) Top Design Firms in the Southwest for

2018. Published annually, the ENR Top Design Firms list ranks the

largest U.S.-based design firms across Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada

based on design-specific revenue.

Atwell is proud to add this ranking by ENR to their ever-growing list of

recognition and endorsements, including Zweig-Group’s Hot Firm Award,

which recognizes the fastest growing firms in the country, ENR’s Top

Design Firm recognition in the Midwest and Southeast as well as a

recognition as one of Crain’s “Coolest Places to Work.”

Atwell has built a reputation for creating solutions for the built

environment, establishing long-lasting relationships and delivering

quality through their team of professionals who work with a passion and

sense of urgency that their clients expect and deserve. Maintaining a

national presence with local insight, Atwell continues to expand their

reach, recently opening new operations in Dallas, TX, Greenwood Village,

CO, Lawrenceville, GA and Tulsa, OK.

“We are excited and proud to be recognized as a top firm by ENR and

attribute our success to the strong relationships we have built with our

clients and the teamwork of our dedicated professionals,” said Ted

Northrop, PE, Regional Vice President, western operations. “Atwell has

experienced significant growth and continues to attract and retain great

team members who have a passion to serve as an advocate for our clients.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering and construction

services firm with professionals across the country that deliver a broad

range of strategic and creative solutions to clients in a variety of

industries including real estate & land development, power & energy, and

oil & gas. They provide comprehensive turnkey services including land

and ROW support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land

surveying, environmental science, and project and program management.

Contacts

ATWELL, LLC

Timothy Augustine, Senior Vice President

248.447.2005

taugustine@atwell-group.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles