MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Mark Borushko to the firm as Vice
President. Borushko will support Atwell’s land development operations
throughout the western region and help lead client development growth
for the firm’s construction and program management practice nationwide.
With an initial focus on the strategic growth, operational efficiencies
and client relationship development, Borushko will play a key role in
expanding Atwell’s geographic presence. With more than 20 locations
across the United States and over 600 employees, Atwell ranks among the
Top 200 design firms in the country. The addition of Borushko further
builds on Atwell’s capabilities, allowing the company to expand
operations in the western region, enhance the firm’s land development
experience and continue to support clients across the country.
Borushko’s career spans more than 30 years, where he has been primarily
focused on the planning, engineering and development of large
residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across the western
United States. His experience includes all aspects of site selection,
entitlement, design and construction management related to the delivery
of these projects. With an extensive background in land development,
strategic planning and operational management, Borushko brings unique
technical skills and business acumen to the Atwell team. He is an active
member in the American Council of Engineering Companies as well as other
industry and professional organizations, holds a bachelor’s degree in
urban planning from Michigan State University and a Master of Business
Administration in finance and real estate from Arizona State University.
“Mark’s background in operational leadership, along with his extensive
management experience is very exciting to Atwell. Mark brings deep
relationships in the industry with a long track record of leading teams,
generating new business, and increasing profitability. He’s a great
addition to our organization,” says Atwell CEO Brian Wenzel.
Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction
services firm with technical professionals located across the country.
Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real
estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell
provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way
support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying,
environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program
management.
