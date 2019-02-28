MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Mark Borushko to the firm as Vice

President. Borushko will support Atwell’s land development operations

throughout the western region and help lead client development growth

for the firm’s construction and program management practice nationwide.

With an initial focus on the strategic growth, operational efficiencies

and client relationship development, Borushko will play a key role in

expanding Atwell’s geographic presence. With more than 20 locations

across the United States and over 600 employees, Atwell ranks among the

Top 200 design firms in the country. The addition of Borushko further

builds on Atwell’s capabilities, allowing the company to expand

operations in the western region, enhance the firm’s land development

experience and continue to support clients across the country.

Borushko’s career spans more than 30 years, where he has been primarily

focused on the planning, engineering and development of large

residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across the western

United States. His experience includes all aspects of site selection,

entitlement, design and construction management related to the delivery

of these projects. With an extensive background in land development,

strategic planning and operational management, Borushko brings unique

technical skills and business acumen to the Atwell team. He is an active

member in the American Council of Engineering Companies as well as other

industry and professional organizations, holds a bachelor’s degree in

urban planning from Michigan State University and a Master of Business

Administration in finance and real estate from Arizona State University.

“Mark’s background in operational leadership, along with his extensive

management experience is very exciting to Atwell. Mark brings deep

relationships in the industry with a long track record of leading teams,

generating new business, and increasing profitability. He’s a great

addition to our organization,” says Atwell CEO Brian Wenzel.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction

services firm with technical professionals located across the country.

Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real

estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell

provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way

support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying,

environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program

management.

Contacts

Timothy Augustine, Senior Vice President

ATWELL, LLC

248.447.2005

taugustine@atwell-group.com

