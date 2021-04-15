Aural Analytics, Inc. and Healint, Pte. Ltd. Partner on Integration of Speech Analytics into Healint’s Suite of Clinical Trials and Widely Used Consumer Applications

The Aural Analytics A2E technology is based on over 30 years of speech neuroscience research and includes a mobile application SDK with cloud-based computation that powers disease-specific speech tasks and analytics for use in clinical trials, telemedicine, remote monitoring and consumer applications. A2E is currently available for integration into iOS, Android and web-based applications, with modules available for neurology and respiratory disease.

