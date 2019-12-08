SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Aural Analytics, Inc., a privately held digital health company developing the world’s most advanced speech analytics platform, today announced its participation in the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® initiative to develop new standards and best practices for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.
The CTA AI in Healthcare Working Group, which comprises more than 45 organizations, from major tech companies to health care industry leaders, aims to ultimately enhance health outcomes, improve efficiencies and reduce health care costs.
“Aural Analytics is pleased to be working alongside an impressive roster of innovators from across the ecosystem to define standards governing how all modalities, including voice, will be used in healthcare,” said Visar Berisha, Ph.D., co-founder, chief analytics officer, Aural Analytics and a member of the working group.
Aural Analytics’ proprietary platform tracks and analyzes vocal biomarkers (components of speech) that detect and measure subtle, clinically relevant speech changes in patients with neurological conditions that impact speech and language.
“Advancing the tremendous potential of artificial intelligence within healthcare requires a rigorous approach and a common understanding of the challenges such as privacy and confidentiality,” said Daniel Jones, co-founder, chief executive officer, Aural Analytics. “We support CTA and its strategic approach to setting standards in voice and other important modalities that will have far reaching impact within the context of healthcare.”
“AI has an increasingly significant role in health care today by improving diagnosis, treatment and care,” said Rene Quashie, vice president, digital health policy and regulatory affairs, CTA. “Across the sector, we are seeing life-changing tech revolutionize health care and some great examples of that will be seen at CES 2020. We convened this group of industry experts to address the challenges of using AI in health care and build an informed framework. We’re excited to have Aural Analytics participate in the initiative and provide their expertise to this important work.”
Aural Analytics, Inc. is a privately held digital health company developing the world’s most advanced speech analytics platform, built on a foundation of 25 years of speech neuroscience research and data. The Company’s platform technology is based on pioneering research from Arizona State University and reinforced by multiple high-caliber peer-reviewed publications. Winners of the 2017 Global SCRIP Award for Best Technology in Clinical Trials, Aural Analytics’ first-to-market technology platform powers health applications all over the world. The Company maintains headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. For more information, please visit auralanalytics.com or follow Aural Analytics on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and Facebook.
