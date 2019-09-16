A-rated offering includes $65mm in debt placed by Sandler O’Neill + Partners
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVANA BonHon, LLC, a special purpose entity and subsidiary of AVANA Capital Inc., has successfully closed a $65mm offering of five-year investment-grade debt to support the company’s hospitality financing business. Sandler O’Neill + Partners acted as both lead underwriter and placement agent on the offering.
This represents the first in a series of U.S. hospitality-focused debt offerings planned by the company. Created to develop a portfolio of high-quality construction and bridge loans from across the U.S., many from prominent Marriott and Hilton properties as well as other high-performing extended-stay brands, the offering underscores AVANA Capital’s focus on growing sources of loan capital while maintaining commitment to social initiatives such as job creation and clean energy.
According to Sundip Patel, CEO of AVANA Capital, “The strong demand and oversubscription of this bond offering demonstrates the market’s confidence in AVANA’s ability to originate, underwrite, and service high-quality commercial and small-business loans. We look forward to using this and future BonHon offerings, coupled with our continued growth in direct investor capital, to serve the needs of business owners in the hospitality space for many years to come.”
The oversubscribed Regulation D private placement is A rated, classified NAIC-1 by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and is DTC eligible.
About AVANA Capital:
AVANA Capital is a leading hospitality and clean energy debt fund. Over the past 17 years the company has provided more than $1.3 billion in debt capital to small businesses and aided in the creation or retention of nearly 10,000 jobs in the United States, all while providing strong risk-adjusted returns to our institutional, family office, and high net-worth clients across the globe.
