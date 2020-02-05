Avaya and the International Avaya Users Group Honor Customer Innovation at Avaya ENGAGE 2020

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya ENGAGE 2020 – At its Avaya ENGAGE 2020 user conference, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and the International Avaya Users Group (IAUG), announced the recipients of their 2020 Customer Innovation Awards.
These awards recognize companies that have achieved exceptional outcomes implementing Avaya contact center, customer and workforce engagement solutions to significantly transform their business operations and improve customer service, employee productivity, organizational efficiency and their bottom line. This year’s recipients are:
Cloud Transformation: Giant Eagle
With more than 470 locations, Giant Eagle sought to digitally transform operations and upgrade its customer and Team Member engagement solutions to better service customers. By implementing Avaya cloud solutions, the company is advancing key business objectives and strategies to improve customer experience, enhance reporting and analytics and increase Team Member productivity.
“Avaya cloud solutions have enabled us to simplify the customer service process with a unique execution that simultaneously meets the customer need faster while providing valuable data that we can use to improve the overall experience in our stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan.
Customer Experience: Penn Medicine
Penn Medicine is a world-renowned academic medical center that strives to improve the health and well-being of people through research, education, clinical care and community service. By implementing a multi-year, phased approach to transform its communications platform, the company has begun to streamline operations and improve patient experience by getting patients connected with the right healthcare experts quicker and responding to queries with greater efficiency – improving the overall patient experience.
Emerging Technologies: Independence Blue Cross
Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. With our affiliates, we serve more than 8 million people nationwide. With a mission to build healthier lives for all, Independence Blue Cross recently deployed a contact center transformation strategy to nearly 2,000 agents and supervisors to help better serve their customer’s needs through omni-channel touchpoints and additional self-service capability, while reducing the more than 40 million calls that come into their live contact center, providing savings that can be reinvested in additional health care programs and further technology innovation.
Unified Communications: Kaman Corporation
For more than 70 years, Kaman Corporation has been recognized for technical breakthroughs and innovative solutions to critical challenges in the aerospace and defense marketplace. Kaman chose to upgrade with Avaya IX Workplace solutions, currently being deployed to more than 2,000 users, to keep up with the digital transformation demand needed for today’s competitive landscape.
“With Avaya IX Workplace, we can help enable our employees to more intelligently act on presence, increase the ease of interactions between our global workforce and customers, and provide accessibility to the communication tools they need from around the globe. In addition, we have reduced costs and are enhancing operational performance,” said John Walshaw, Director of Telecommunications, Kaman Corporation.
“What inspires me the most about this year’s winners is that they are driving transformation that enriches the lives of the teams, customers and communities they serve,” said Marilyn Shuck, Board President, IAUG. “Through their innovative use of technology they are growing and changing their organizations, which is something we are all called to do now more than ever. It is really exciting to hear about these kind of stories in action both among these winners an within our membership.”
“At Avaya we are fully committed to customer success, fueled by innovation and partnership,” said Frank Ciccone, Senior Vice President, U.S. and Canada Sales, Avaya. “It is an honor to shine a spotlight on these customers and their innovations that address the changing needs of today’s user journey for customers as well as employees. At Avaya, we strive to provide solutions that enable our customers to keep up with the demands of their competitive industries and we are exceedingly grateful that they continue to partner with Avaya to help build their business for the future.”
