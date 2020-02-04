Avaya Announces its Business Partners of the Year 2019

Four partners from Latin America and two from Canada were recognized by the Company as Partners of The Year
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya ENGAGE 2020 - At its Avaya ENGAGE 2020 user conference today, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), the leading provider of Contact Center solutions, recognized its Canadian and Latin American business partners that during 2019, stood out for their innovation, business growth and help in the transformation of companies in the region.
The Partner Forum, which was also part of Avaya ENGAGE, gathered partners from Latin America, North America and Canada in a two days event that included roadshows, trainings and breakout sessions.
“Today, partnerships with the right companies are key for the business success. Our customers, partners, analysts and investors are anticipating a great deal of change in the year ahead,” said Santiago Aguirre, Senior Director, Channel and Distribution, Avaya Latin America. “It is a crucial moment, during which companies such Avaya needs innovative partners that help them boost the growth of companies in the region and work together to meet the needs of our customers and its clients.”
The awards were presented during the Partner Forum, an event that was part of the already recognized Avaya ENGAGE US, in five categories. These were the winners:
Services Partner of The Year: Walter Bridge - This channel stands out for its discipline and dedication of its team in being trained which is a fundamental part of its success as a partner. It has more than 40 installation and support credentials, being the first partner to complete the latest certification path in our new solutions. Its customer satisfaction levels are consistently above the standard and among the highest in Latin America.
Innovation Partner of the Year: Comware S.A. - For its commitment to developing initiatives aimed at building solutions to meet market needs in the age of digital transformation. Initiatives supported by customer needs and new AVAYA technologies, such as Oceana and Breeze, were able to innovate to favor customer processes.
Cloud Partner of the Year: Olitel Brasil S.A. (CALA), Digitcom - With more than 70,000 Seats Olitel is Avaya’s largest Cloud Partner worldwide. Its strategy has helped position Avaya solution at the largest Retail, Hospitality, and finance institutions. More than 21 CC Customers has helped them become the leading Cloud Partner in AI.
MidMarket Partner of the Year: Network Telecom - Since attaining Diamond status in 2017, this long time and loyal Mid-Market partner has continued to grow their Avaya business. By positioning the IP Office portfolio and new J-Series sets into key verticals such as K-12 Education, they have been able to achieve overall revenue growth of 58% in product and 64% in services with an eye on continued growth well into 2020 and beyond.
SI/SP Partner of the Year: Telus Communications, Inc - TELUS is a leading telecommunication organization in Canada. In 2019 TELUS focused on driving migration of large complex legacy customers to next generation Avaya UC and CC platforms. In addition, there is critical focus on Public Safety solutions.
Overall Partner of The Year: Evertec - With more than 28 years of experience, more than 2,100 employees and an Avaya partner since 2004, It is the leading payment processing company in Latin America. Evertec delivered an outstanding 35% YoY growth by growing their services and recurrent revenue with the finance institutions, insurance and BPO's in Puerto Rico.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at https://www.avaya.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Source: Avaya Newsroom
Contacts
For media inquiries:
Alex Alias