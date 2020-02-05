Avaya Announces U.S. Partner of the Year Awards at Avaya ENGAGE® 2020

Top U.S. Partners recognized in Cloud, Innovation, Service, MidMarket, SI/SP and U.S. Federal categories
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya ENGAGE 2020 – At its annual ENGAGE user conference, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, honored seven U.S. partners for their outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to innovation. Avaya’s Partner of the Year Awards celebrate leaders across six categories (Innovation, MidMarket, U.S. Federal, Cloud, Service and SI/SP) in addition to an award presented for Overall U.S. Partner of the Year.
“I’d like to congratulate all of our award-winning partners for their success and commitment to their customers throughout the past year,” said Jon Brinton, VP of North America Channel Sales at Avaya. “We look forward to continuing to work with our partners as they deliver unmatched results, innovation and benefits to their customers. Avaya celebrates their dedication and achievements and we look forward to continued, successful partnership.”
The following winners were announced during Avaya ENGAGE 2020 in Phoenix, AZ:
Innovation POY: AEC Group LLC
With over 25 years of experience, AEC Group designs, implements and supports UC, CC and SMB with a solid history of innovation across their full portfolio of solutions and services. As one of Avaya’s Diamond partners, they sold one of the largest CPaaS deals in FY19 and grew their Avaya practice exponentially from FY18 to FY19. AEC Group continues to be a leader in the technology industry as a trusted advisor to their customers.
MidMarket POY: Carousel Industries of North America
The company achieved outstanding sales of Avaya MidMarket solutions during 2019 and continues to be one of Avaya’s leading partners selling the full portfolio of Avaya solutions and services. Carousel added a dedicated Avaya MidMarket Inside Sales Team in 2019 and continued their leadership position by achieving 13.5 percent YoY revenue growth for on premises Mid-Market solutions and 38 percent YoY in MidMarket Cloud solutions with Avaya.
Federal POY: Alliance Technology Group
Alliance Technology Group has been a federal partner with Avaya for 11 years, and a top revenue producer year after year. Alliance’s consistent results are due to their strong relationships with agencies across the federal space, their commitment to investing in the Avaya practice with experienced sales and technical resources, and in teaming with the Avaya federal account managers to ensure Avaya’s solutions win the awards.
Cloud Partner of the Year: Jenne
Jenne is a Master Agent of Avaya and a leader in the UCaaS market, known for providing ‘high touch, fast response’ service to its agents. Their outstanding support has led Jenne to be the leading Master Agent for Avaya’s UCaaS business. Jenne also is a value-added distributor for Avaya’s premise-based solutions and devices.
U.S. Service Partner of the Year: Meridian IT
Meridian IT is an Avaya Diamond partner and a leading, multinational service provider with over 550 IT professionals in locations in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, and China. Meridian supports some of Avaya’s largest clients in the finance, insurance, healthcare, government and education verticals. Their consistent focus on delivering business value, and their business outcomes sales approach resulted in 180 percent growth in Meridian’s Avaya Professional Services (APS) revenues over Avaya’s prior fiscal year. These pro services engagements included several large-scale deployments of Avaya Customer Engagement and Unified Communication solutions on Avaya’s Converged Platform (ACP) systems.
System Integrator and Service Provider POY: IBM
Avaya and IBM partner to Drive Business Transformation. As part of its focus on providing choice and flexibility in cloud solutions, Avaya is expanding the availability of its Avaya ReadyNow private cloud offerings in order to help meet growing demand from clients across the globe. By working with IBM to implement a hybrid cloud strategy, Avaya plans to tap into advanced technologies like AI to modernize its offering while enabling customers to benefit from the scale and performance of IBM’s global footprint of cloud data centers.
Overall U.S. Partner of the Year: VOX Network Solutions
VOX Network Solutions, a successful Avaya Diamond Partner, continues to exceed expectations with achievements in both the Enterprise and Mid Market spaces. VOX’s goal is to encourage and enable their clients to make a difference in the world, empowering organizations that engage with their company. Their unique consultative approach to understanding the lifecycle of a client’s business keeps them at the forefront of a dynamic industry. VOX is also an Avaya XCaaS Cloud partner, and have seen phenomenal transformations with their large existing clientele, as well as acquiring fantastic net new logos. This past year, VOX has grown in every facet of their Avaya business, making huge strides with Contact Center, Cloud & Avaya Professional Services. With 30 percent YoY growth for their entire Avaya portfolio, their commitment to Avaya has been unmatched in FY19 and continues strong into FY20.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win - by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration - in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Source: Avaya Newsroom
Contacts
For Media Inquiries:
Alex Alias