Avaya Named 2020 Channel Influencer Award Winner by Tech Publications - Channel Partners, Channel Futures

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has been recognized for the focus, vision and innovative technology solutions it provides to its extensive network of channel partners, being named a 2020 Channel Influencer Award winner by leading technology media Channel Partners and Channel Futures. The awards recognize the people, technologies, trends and organizations that will shape the channel of the future for their customers and partners as a critical route-to-market for IT and communications solutions in 2020.
Avaya is cited as one of the ‘key organizations to watch for their role in strategically mapping the direction of the new channel.’ The company is recognized as an organization that is expected to have a significant impact on the information and telecommunications technology indirect sales channel in the year ahead.
Avaya Edge Partner Program is a comprehensive approach that simplifies, integrates and aligns with channel partner needs to help drive growth and introduce additional business opportunities. Avaya Edge Partner Program enhances their ability to best serve their customers and grow by helping to stimulate sales, leveraging a straightforward incentive structure and more tailored benefits with an improved partner enablement model.
“In an increasingly digitized business environment, it is more important than ever for technology companies to collaborate in designing holistic solutions to their customers’ business needs,” said Jon Brinton, VP, North America Channel Sales, Avaya. “We have a deep commitment to our partners and their success, founded on closely engaging with each of them, and we are thrilled that these efforts have been recognized by these highly respected channel publications. We plan to continue to further strengthen our channel partnerships, including ongoing enhancements to our Avaya Edge Partner Program, and we intend to continue to innovate by focusing relentlessly on customer success.”
Integrating extensive feedback and input from partners, the Avaya Edge Partner Program also places an emphasis on inclusivity, aiming to enable growth regardless of the size or unique business model of an organization. This makes the Avaya Edge Partner Program unique in that it provides equal growth opportunities to partners and their customers of any size.
"Our editorial team looked back at the most intriguing and significant stories from last year to identify who and what they expect to make the biggest impact on the channel in the year ahead," said Craig Galbraith, executive editor of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "These winners effectively represent the wide spectrum of partner types, technologies and companies we cover on a daily basis, and they're all names you can expect to be hearing a lot moving forward."
All of the 2020 winners are profiled in a digital publication available for download from the Channel Partners website.
Winners will also be recognized at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, where 6,000-plus partners and suppliers will converge March 9-12 at the Venetian & Sands Expo in Las Vegas.
Avaya is a Signature Sponsor exhibiting at booth #773, where attendees can see live demos of Avaya Cloud Office among other solutions designed to connect organizations to their customers, partners, and workforce with secure intelligent experiences that matter.
