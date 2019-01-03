New IoT and AI technology enables rapid prototyping and security at

the edge; Music: Not Impossible demonstrates the power of IoT solutions

and services

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Through a combination of unique hardware, software and cloud

connectivity solutions, Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT)

will bring Internet of Things (IoT) technology to life during CES 2019.

The leading global technology solutions provider will introduce enhanced

end-to-end IoT capabilities that accelerate the prototyping and

development of IoT solutions for customers, provide artificial

intelligence (AI) at the edge, as well as preview a customized Raspberry

Pi-powered device for applications that require strong end-to-end

security. Avnet will also demonstrate the innovative Music:

Not Impossible device, a wearable technology developed in

partnership with Not Impossible Labs that enables both deaf and hearing

fans to experience live music in a new way.

Avnet will showcase its IoT expertise throughout CES, Jan. 8-11, at

Booth 2609, at Tech East, Westgate Las Vegas Resort. Demonstrations of

Music: Not Impossible will be available at the booth and also during

Pepcom Digital Experience! on Monday, Jan. 7, at The Mirage.

“Customers developing IoT innovations need more than access to the right

components. They need a smart, collaborative partner that can help them

build a solid business case for IoT and then line up the resources,

training and support to execute on it,” said Lou Lutostanski, global

vice president of IoT for Avnet. “Through our unique end-to-end

ecosystem, we’re solving IoT development challenges for customers of all

sizes and at every stage of the product lifecycle. Several of the

partnerships we’ve created to provide value for our customers, from

device to insight, will be on display at CES next week.”

Through the addition of new technologies that support secure IoT and AI

at the edge, Avnet is able to help its customers focus on business

outcomes by leveraging insights to understand data and how it impacts

their organizations.

Avnet offers comprehensive technology solutions for the IoT marketplace,

spanning products, services and broad community expertise and will

demonstrate the following technology solutions during CES 2019:



  • Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit – In an extension of its
    partnership with Microsoft, Avnet will introduce the Avnet Azure
    Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit to help product developers overcome the
    challenges of bringing IoT products to market. The Avnet Azure Sphere
    MT3620 Starter Kit features extensive connectivity and sensor options
    that help developers create highly secure OT and edge devices that
    quickly and easily connect to Microsoft Azure. Last spring, Microsoft
    named Avnet the lead
    partner     for Microsoft Azure Sphere and the first to distribute the
    product. Azure Sphere is a solution for creating highly-secured,
    internet connected microcontroller-powered devices, and the new
    development kit supports rapid prototyping to accelerate IoT
    deployments.


  • Avnet SmartEdge Agile – Avnet will introduce its SmartEdge
    Agile     IoT device at CES, enabling AI and security at the edge.
    Built by Avnet, powered by the STM32 from ST Microelectronics, and
    integrated with Octonion’s Brainium AI software, the SmartEdge Agile
    platform is ideal for developing machine learning applications such as
    predictive maintenance and remote monitoring devices.


  • Avnet SmartEdge Industrial IoT Gateway – Avnet will preview the
    Avnet SmartEdge Industrial IoT Gateway, a customized, Raspberry
    Pi-powered device designed for home and industrial automation
    applications that require strong end-to-end security.


  • Music: Not Impossible – An exciting wearable technology, Music:
    Not Impossible transforms how the deaf community experiences live
    music by generating musical vibrations on the skin. Comprised of a
    lightweight vest, wrist bands and ankle bands featuring Vibrotextile
    technology, the product creates an immersive sensory experience for
    both deaf and hearing concert goers. The initiative is part of a
    multi-year partnership that combines Avnet’s product design and
    manufacturing expertise with Not Impossible Lab’s mission to provide
    greater access to technology for the sake of humanity.


  • Developer Communities – With more than 1 million members,
    Avnet’s Hackster.io
    and element14
    are homes to the largest online communities for entrepreneurs, makers
    and engineers in the world. These communities are at the forefront of
    IoT innovation and rapid prototyping. They enable and encourage
    members to share ideas, solve problems, learn from experts and teach
    each other.


  • Educational Resource – The Avnet
    IoT Readiness Workshops     provide practical, step-by-step guidance
    on how to bring IoT initiatives from idea to an action plan—in just
    two days. Taking place in eight cities this year, the Workshops offer
    presentations, discussions and exercises to help attendees gain a
    deeper understanding of IoT from both a business and technical
    readiness perspective, and also share best practices for integrating
    IoT into their digital transformation strategy.

For more information on Avnet’s IoT capabilities, please visit https://www.avnet.com/wps/portal/us/solutions/iot/overview.

Contacts

Media Relations Contacts

Maureen O’Leary

Maureen.OLeary@avnet.com

480-643-7499

Jamie Ernst

Brodeur Partners, for Avnet

jernst@brodeur.com

480-308-0286

