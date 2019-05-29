New technical training series and expansion boards support
Xilinx-powered industrial-grade development
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Bringing a product to life, especially when prototyping, requires many
types of tools and support. For engineers already leveraging the new
Ultra96-V2 development board to jumpstart their Artificial Intelligence
(AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, global technology
solutions provider Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT)
now has even more resources available, including technical training and
add-on boards.
Avnet’s Ultra96 is a low-cost, easy-to-use platform based on the Xilinx
Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. Avnet offers Technical Training courses for
engineers looking to broaden their knowledge of designing IoT and AI
applications with the Ultra96 development board, and ultimately to
reduce the time and complexity of prototype development. Both
introductory and advanced courses are available, offered online and in
numerous cities nationwide by Hackster.io,
an Avnet Community, and comprised of educational presentations plus
hands-on labs. The labs are built on Avnet’s Ultra96, and support both
the V1 and V2 boards, the latter of which Avnet announced
earlier this year.
To provide engineers with expanded capabilities for the Ultra96
platform, Avnet is announcing the release of the 96Boards Click
Mezzanine. This low-cost, add-on board enables designers to connect the
96Board’s low-speed (LS) header to Click Boards™ by
MikroElektronika, and easily add sensors, controls, relays and more to
their MPSoC. These Click Boards™ also offer personalization
for any end application, reducing the risk of designing on custom
boards, and efficiently leveraging engineering resources throughout the
design process.
“At Avnet, we’re committed to helping developers bring their designs to
life by providing accessible resources throughout every stage of the
product development lifecycle, but especially during the early and
critical prototyping stage,” said Jim Beneke, vice president, products
and emerging technologies at Avnet. “Together with Hackster.io, our
technical training courses will help engineers tap into both the
software and hardware capabilities of the Ultra96 boards. And with our
new mezzanine card, we’re providing another easy-to-use opportunity to
reduce the complexity, time and risk of bringing new IoT and AI projects
to life.”
The trainings are available through Hackster.io,
Avnet’s project-based community for anyone who wants to learn about
programming and building hardware. Introductory courses are available
immediately at hackster.io/workshops/ultra96.
Advanced courses will be available in June. The introductory
three-course bundle is available for $59, and each advanced workshop
will be an additional $99.
More details on the Technical Training Courses, including specific
hardware and product requirements, live event dates, and more can be
found at http://avnet.me/U96-TTC.
The 96Boards Click Mezzanine is now available for $16. For more
information and to order today, visit: http://avnet.me/click-mezz.
The Ultra96-V2 development board will be available this summer for
$249. For more information and to pre-order, visit: http://avnet.me/NewUltra96V2.
The 96Boards Click Mezzanine Starter Kit bundles the 96Boards Click
Mezzanine with three Click boards for $49. For more information and to
order, visit: http://avnet.me/click-mezz-bundle.
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
