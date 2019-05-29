New technical training series and expansion boards support

Xilinx-powered industrial-grade development

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Bringing a product to life, especially when prototyping, requires many

types of tools and support. For engineers already leveraging the new

Ultra96-V2 development board to jumpstart their Artificial Intelligence

(AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, global technology

solutions provider Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT)

now has even more resources available, including technical training and

add-on boards.

Avnet’s Ultra96 is a low-cost, easy-to-use platform based on the Xilinx

Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. Avnet offers Technical Training courses for

engineers looking to broaden their knowledge of designing IoT and AI

applications with the Ultra96 development board, and ultimately to

reduce the time and complexity of prototype development. Both

introductory and advanced courses are available, offered online and in

numerous cities nationwide by Hackster.io,

an Avnet Community, and comprised of educational presentations plus

hands-on labs. The labs are built on Avnet’s Ultra96, and support both

the V1 and V2 boards, the latter of which Avnet announced

earlier this year.

To provide engineers with expanded capabilities for the Ultra96

platform, Avnet is announcing the release of the 96Boards Click

Mezzanine. This low-cost, add-on board enables designers to connect the

96Board’s low-speed (LS) header to Click Boards by

MikroElektronika, and easily add sensors, controls, relays and more to

their MPSoC. These Click Boards also offer personalization

for any end application, reducing the risk of designing on custom

boards, and efficiently leveraging engineering resources throughout the

design process.

“At Avnet, we’re committed to helping developers bring their designs to

life by providing accessible resources throughout every stage of the

product development lifecycle, but especially during the early and

critical prototyping stage,” said Jim Beneke, vice president, products

and emerging technologies at Avnet. “Together with Hackster.io, our

technical training courses will help engineers tap into both the

software and hardware capabilities of the Ultra96 boards. And with our

new mezzanine card, we’re providing another easy-to-use opportunity to

reduce the complexity, time and risk of bringing new IoT and AI projects

to life.”

The trainings are available through Hackster.io,

Avnet’s project-based community for anyone who wants to learn about

programming and building hardware. Introductory courses are available

immediately at hackster.io/workshops/ultra96.

Advanced courses will be available in June. The introductory

three-course bundle is available for $59, and each advanced workshop

will be an additional $99.

More details on the Technical Training Courses, including specific

hardware and product requirements, live event dates, and more can be

found at http://avnet.me/U96-TTC.



  • The 96Boards Click Mezzanine is now available for $16. For more
    information and to order today, visit: http://avnet.me/click-mezz.


  • The Ultra96-V2 development board will be available this summer for
    $249. For more information and to pre-order, visit: http://avnet.me/NewUltra96V2.


  • The 96Boards Click Mezzanine Starter Kit bundles the 96Boards Click
    Mezzanine with three Click boards for $49. For more information and to
    order, visit: http://avnet.me/click-mezz-bundle.

