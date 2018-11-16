Rodney Adkins Elected Chairman; Veronica Biggins Retires; Brenda

a leading global technology solutions provider, announced several

changes to the Company’s Board of Directors. Rodney

C. Adkins has been elected as Chairman of the Board. Adkins has been

a board member since 2015. He succeeds William H. Schumann III, who has

served as Chairman since 2012, been a director since 2010, and will

remain on the Board of Directors. Brenda Freeman has been elected to the

Board by the shareholders, while long-time board member, J. Veronica

Biggins, has retired from the Board.

“Rod has a proven track record for leadership in the tech industry. I

value the expertise and insight he has provided during his time on the

Board. I look forward to working with him in the Chairman role to

continue our momentum with a focus on driving growth and value to our

shareholders,” said Schumann.

Newly elected to the Board, Freeman is the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

at Magic Leap, a private company focused on virtual retinal displays.

Prior to Magic Leap, Freeman served as CMO for National Geographic

Channel and National Geographic WILD. Freeman also serves as an

independent board director for Caleres and Herman Miller, Inc. She

received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and a joint M.B.A. in finance

and marketing from the University of Maryland, College Park. Freeman

will serve on the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board.

“I want to welcome Brenda to Avnet’s Board of Directors. She brings a

fresh perspective to the Board with her unique understanding of

technology and creative design experience combined with her

exceptionally strong background in broadcast marketing,” commented

Schumann.

After 21 years of exemplary service to Avnet, Veronica Biggins is

retiring from Avnet’s Board of Directors. She was first elected to the

Board in 1997, and during her tenure, she served on the Audit and

Compensation Committees and chaired the Corporate Governance Committee.

All changes to Avnet’s Board of Directors were effective immediately

following the 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

