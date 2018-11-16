Rodney Adkins Elected Chairman; Veronica Biggins Retires; Brenda
Freeman Joins Board
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #BoardofDirectors--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, announced several
changes to the Company’s Board of Directors. Rodney
C. Adkins has been elected as Chairman of the Board. Adkins has been
a board member since 2015. He succeeds William H. Schumann III, who has
served as Chairman since 2012, been a director since 2010, and will
remain on the Board of Directors. Brenda Freeman has been elected to the
Board by the shareholders, while long-time board member, J. Veronica
Biggins, has retired from the Board.
“Rod has a proven track record for leadership in the tech industry. I
value the expertise and insight he has provided during his time on the
Board. I look forward to working with him in the Chairman role to
continue our momentum with a focus on driving growth and value to our
shareholders,” said Schumann.
Newly elected to the Board, Freeman is the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
at Magic Leap, a private company focused on virtual retinal displays.
Prior to Magic Leap, Freeman served as CMO for National Geographic
Channel and National Geographic WILD. Freeman also serves as an
independent board director for Caleres and Herman Miller, Inc. She
received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and a joint M.B.A. in finance
and marketing from the University of Maryland, College Park. Freeman
will serve on the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board.
“I want to welcome Brenda to Avnet’s Board of Directors. She brings a
fresh perspective to the Board with her unique understanding of
technology and creative design experience combined with her
exceptionally strong background in broadcast marketing,” commented
Schumann.
After 21 years of exemplary service to Avnet, Veronica Biggins is
retiring from Avnet’s Board of Directors. She was first elected to the
Board in 1997, and during her tenure, she served on the Audit and
Compensation Committees and chaired the Corporate Governance Committee.
All changes to Avnet’s Board of Directors were effective immediately
following the 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting.
