MaryAnn Miller and Ken Arnold take on new roles in Avnet’s Leadership

Team

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#HRlt;/agt;--Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions company, today announced two

significant leadership promotions.

MaryAnn Miller, senior vice president, chief human resources officer and

global marketing & communications, has been promoted to chief

administrative officer, reporting to CEO Bill Amelio. In her new role,

Ms. Miller will work closely with Avnet’s senior leaders to accelerate

the progress of their multi-year strategic plan. This includes

strengthening the alignment and value proposition of Avnet’s unique

solutions ecosystem and driving the performance of new high margin

business segments.

Ken Arnold, vice president of human resources for the Americas, has been

promoted to senior vice president and chief people officer, reporting to

CEO Bill Amelio. Mr. Arnold has been with Avnet for 21 years and brings

a breadth of human resources knowledge and operations experience to the

role. During his time at Avnet, Mr. Arnold has played a pivotal role

building a strong talent acquisition and management capability to ensure

Avnet can achieve its growth and transformation objectives.

“MaryAnn has deep expertise across multiple disciplines, and her

thoughtful perspective and balanced approach will serve Avnet well in

her new role,” said Bill Amelio, Avnet CEO. “Ken’s extensive knowledge

and understanding of the company, combined with his stellar reputation

of high-integrity, passion for people, and collaborative approach will

bring fresh new perspective and energy to our people management

practices. These executive promotions are an important part of Avnet’s

leadership succession process and demonstrate the depth of our talent

pipeline.”

Avnet supports customers of all sizes at each stage of the product

lifecycle with a comprehensive ecosystem and portfolio of design and

supply chain services. The company’s workforce has deep expertise in

design and engineering, coupled with broad knowledge of distribution and

integration that uniquely position the company to meet customers’

critical time-to-market needs and also help them to reduce risk and

lower costs.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Follow

Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect

with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

Connect

with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more at Avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)

Contacts

Media Contacts

Maureen O’Leary

Avnet

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

480-643-7499

Jamie Ernst

Brodeur Partners, for Avnet

jernst@brodeur.com

480-308-0286

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles