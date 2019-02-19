MaryAnn Miller and Ken Arnold take on new roles in Avnet’s Leadership
Team
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#HRlt;/agt;--Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions company, today announced two
significant leadership promotions.
MaryAnn Miller, senior vice president, chief human resources officer and
global marketing & communications, has been promoted to chief
administrative officer, reporting to CEO Bill Amelio. In her new role,
Ms. Miller will work closely with Avnet’s senior leaders to accelerate
the progress of their multi-year strategic plan. This includes
strengthening the alignment and value proposition of Avnet’s unique
solutions ecosystem and driving the performance of new high margin
business segments.
Ken Arnold, vice president of human resources for the Americas, has been
promoted to senior vice president and chief people officer, reporting to
CEO Bill Amelio. Mr. Arnold has been with Avnet for 21 years and brings
a breadth of human resources knowledge and operations experience to the
role. During his time at Avnet, Mr. Arnold has played a pivotal role
building a strong talent acquisition and management capability to ensure
Avnet can achieve its growth and transformation objectives.
“MaryAnn has deep expertise across multiple disciplines, and her
thoughtful perspective and balanced approach will serve Avnet well in
her new role,” said Bill Amelio, Avnet CEO. “Ken’s extensive knowledge
and understanding of the company, combined with his stellar reputation
of high-integrity, passion for people, and collaborative approach will
bring fresh new perspective and energy to our people management
practices. These executive promotions are an important part of Avnet’s
leadership succession process and demonstrate the depth of our talent
pipeline.”
Avnet supports customers of all sizes at each stage of the product
lifecycle with a comprehensive ecosystem and portfolio of design and
supply chain services. The company’s workforce has deep expertise in
design and engineering, coupled with broad knowledge of distribution and
integration that uniquely position the company to meet customers’
critical time-to-market needs and also help them to reduce risk and
lower costs.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow
Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect
with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect
with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more at Avnet.com.
(AVT_IR)
Contacts
Media Contacts
Maureen O’Leary
Avnet
480-643-7499
Jamie Ernst
Brodeur Partners, for Avnet
480-308-0286