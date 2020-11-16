 Skip to main content
Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avnet--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that on November 16, 2020, its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.21 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2020.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

