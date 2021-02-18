 Skip to main content
Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avnet--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that on February 18, 2021, its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.21 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2021.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Visit the Avnet Investor Relations website at ir.avnet.com or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

Jeanne.Forbis@avnet.com

