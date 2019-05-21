PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dividend?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#dividendlt;/agt;--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that on

May 20, 2019, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash

dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 19, 2019

to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2019.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)

Visit the Avnet Investor Relations website at ir.avnet.com or

contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joe.burke@avnet.com

Ina McGuinness, 480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

