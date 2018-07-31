Named Global Distribution Partner for Microsemi Portfolio

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology company, has been named a global

distribution partner for Microsemi Corporation, a wholly owned

subsidiary of Microchip Technology, Inc. As an extension of Avnet’s

multiyear relationship with Microchip Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP),

Avnet customers now have immediate access to the complete Microsemi

portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and

defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Microchip

completed its acquisition of Microsemi earlier this year.

“As our customers increasingly turn to us for secure solutions to help

them bring their industrial, aerospace and defense products to market

faster, Microsemi is the ideal fit to our product line card,” said Lynn

Torrel, senior vice president of global supplier and customer

management, Avnet. “Avnet is experienced and knowledgeable in the full

Microsemi portfolio, and we’re ready to support our customers and drive

growth for Microsemi’s target industries. The extension of our

partnership with Microchip underscores our focus and commitment to

providing our supplier partners with the highest level of expertise and

services to improve their businesses.”

Microsemi is a leading provider of semiconductor solutions

differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. As part

of the expansion of Avnet’s Microchip franchise, Avnet will now

distribute the full line of Microsemi products which includes: high

performance analog and mixed signal, enterprise storage and

communication solutions, programmable solutions, power management,

timing and ASIC offerings -- as well as custom design capabilities and

services.

For more information on the full portfolio of Microsemi products

available from Avnet, visit Avnet.com,

as well as USI

Electronics, a division of Avnet specializing in hi-rel,

MILSPEC and space-level components.

For details on Microchip products currently available through Avnet,

visit us here.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports

customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive

portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to

guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For

nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around

the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn

more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

