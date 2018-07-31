Named Global Distribution Partner for Microsemi Portfolio
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #electroniccomponents--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology company, has been named a global
distribution partner for Microsemi Corporation, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Microchip Technology, Inc. As an extension of Avnet’s
multiyear relationship with Microchip Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP),
Avnet customers now have immediate access to the complete Microsemi
portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and
defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Microchip
completed its acquisition of Microsemi earlier this year.
“As our customers increasingly turn to us for secure solutions to help
them bring their industrial, aerospace and defense products to market
faster, Microsemi is the ideal fit to our product line card,” said Lynn
Torrel, senior vice president of global supplier and customer
management, Avnet. “Avnet is experienced and knowledgeable in the full
Microsemi portfolio, and we’re ready to support our customers and drive
growth for Microsemi’s target industries. The extension of our
partnership with Microchip underscores our focus and commitment to
providing our supplier partners with the highest level of expertise and
services to improve their businesses.”
Microsemi is a leading provider of semiconductor solutions
differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. As part
of the expansion of Avnet’s Microchip franchise, Avnet will now
distribute the full line of Microsemi products which includes: high
performance analog and mixed signal, enterprise storage and
communication solutions, programmable solutions, power management,
timing and ASIC offerings -- as well as custom design capabilities and
services.
For more information on the full portfolio of Microsemi products
available from Avnet, visit Avnet.com,
as well as USI
Electronics, a division of Avnet specializing in hi-rel,
MILSPEC and space-level components.
For details on Microchip products currently available through Avnet,
visit us here.
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports
customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive
portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to
guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For
nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around
the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn
more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
Contacts
Avnet
Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499
or
Brodeur
Partners for Avnet
Jamie Ernst, 480-308-0286