PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #boardofdirectors--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that the

Board of Directors approved an expansion of the company’s current share

repurchase authorization by $500 million. Avnet now has $722 million

available for share repurchases when combined with prior authorizations.

In addition, Avnet’s Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the

quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid

on September 20, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of

business on September 10, 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio commented, “The Board’s decision to

expand our share repurchase program and increase Avnet’s dividend sends

a strong positive signal to the investment community. These actions

underscore Avnet’s commitment to create and deliver increased value to

shareholders in the short term, while providing confidence that we’re

successfully driving toward our longer-term growth goals.”

The company may repurchase shares from time to time at the discretion of

management in open market, privately negotiated transactions, or

otherwise – subject to applicable laws, regulations and approvals,

strategic considerations, market conditions and other factors. The

company may terminate or limit the share repurchase program at any time

without prior notice.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports

customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive

portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to

guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For

nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around

the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn

more about Avnet at www.Avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)

Visit the Avnet Investor Relations website at ir.avnet.com or

contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Abernathy MacGregor

Ina

McGuinness, 480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

or

Media

Relations Contact

Avnet

Maureen O’Leary, 480-643-7499

Director,

Media Relations

Maureen.OLeary@avnet.com

