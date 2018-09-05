PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #FMCmodule--Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

a global technology solutions company, today announced the new

Multi-Camera FMC Module, an UltraZed-compatible device designed to help

engineers more quickly and efficiently develop custom video systems

using Xilinx MPSoCs, and in turn, allows customers to immediately start

development of their vision applications.

“Avnet recognized early that modern vision applications require a mix of

hardware and software to achieve an optimal embedded solution,” said

Mario Bergeron, technical marketing engineer, Avnet. “The Avnet

Quad-Camera FMC Bundle, together with the Xilinx Zynq-UltraScale+ MPSoC,

offers an ideal embedded platform for embedded vision algorithms.”

The Avnet Multi-Camera FMC Module expands the company’s embedded vision

support for video analytics, video imaging, surveillance and other

vision-guided functionalities, with applications for a range of

industries including: automotive, defense and aerospace, embedded

processing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“The Avnet Multi-Camera FMC module is a critical piece of Xilinx

reVISION strategy and comes with complete tools, IP and design support

to create an out-of-box experience for users,” said Girish Malipeddi,

product manager for video and imaging solutions at Xilinx, a MIPI

Alliance contributor. “In working with Avnet to deliver this product,

we’ll be able to expand Xilinx’s role in automotive, drones and consumer

applications.”

The Multi-Camera FMC Module is available as a standalone component or

within the Quad-Camera FMC Bundle, which also includes a cable assembly

and four camera modules with GMSL serialization. The Quad Camera FMC

Bundle is fully integrated to the Xilinx reVISION stack, which features

development resources to help design engineers get their ideas to market

faster.

“The Avnet Multi-Camera FMC module will empower our customers to quickly

develop high performance imaging solutions for autonomous driving and

vision-guided applications,” said John Gerard, director of marketing for

the Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor. “The integration of

the AR0231AT CMOS image sensor into the Multi-Camera FMC Module enables

it to achieve over 120dB dynamic range with LED flicker mitigation,

allowing the platform to operate in the most challenging lighting

conditions.”

Technical Specifications

The Avnet Multi-Camera FMC module supports up to four high-definition

camera modules using MAXIM Integrated GMSL (Gigabit Multimedia Serial

Link) technology. Features include:



  • Low Pin Count (LPC) FMC Module


  • Quad GMSL Deserializer from MAXIM Integrated (MAX9286)


  • Support for four ON Semiconductor 2.3 MPixel image sensors (AR0231AT)


  • High-Speed FAKRA Mini (HFM) connectors.

The Quad AR0231AT Camera FMC Bundle bundle is designed for Xilinx

Zynq-UltraScale+ FMC carriers, including the ZCU102, ZCU104, as well as

the Avnet UltraZed EV SOM and Carrier. The bundle features:



  • One AES-FMC-MULTICAM4-G FMC module


  • One Quad-HFM to 4x FAKRA Cable Assembly


  • Four camera modules, each composed of:



    • A MAX96705 Serializer Kit (MARS1-MAX96705-GEVK)


    • A AR0231AT Image Sensor Board (MARS1-AR0231AT7-GEVB)




  • Quick Start Card and downloadable documentation and reference designs.

The Multi-Camera

FMC Module is $299; the Quad AR0231AT Camera FMC Bundle is $1699;

both with immediate availability, and more information at: http://ultrazed.org/fmc-multi-cam4.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own. © Copyright 2018 Xilinx

