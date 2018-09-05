PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #FMCmodule--Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
a global technology solutions company, today announced the new
Multi-Camera FMC Module, an UltraZed-compatible device designed to help
engineers more quickly and efficiently develop custom video systems
using Xilinx MPSoCs, and in turn, allows customers to immediately start
development of their vision applications.
“Avnet recognized early that modern vision applications require a mix of
hardware and software to achieve an optimal embedded solution,” said
Mario Bergeron, technical marketing engineer, Avnet. “The Avnet
Quad-Camera FMC Bundle, together with the Xilinx Zynq-UltraScale+ MPSoC,
offers an ideal embedded platform for embedded vision algorithms.”
The Avnet Multi-Camera FMC Module expands the company’s embedded vision
support for video analytics, video imaging, surveillance and other
vision-guided functionalities, with applications for a range of
industries including: automotive, defense and aerospace, embedded
processing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
“The Avnet Multi-Camera FMC module is a critical piece of Xilinx
reVISION strategy and comes with complete tools, IP and design support
to create an out-of-box experience for users,” said Girish Malipeddi,
product manager for video and imaging solutions at Xilinx, a MIPI
Alliance contributor. “In working with Avnet to deliver this product,
we’ll be able to expand Xilinx’s role in automotive, drones and consumer
applications.”
The Multi-Camera FMC Module is available as a standalone component or
within the Quad-Camera FMC Bundle, which also includes a cable assembly
and four camera modules with GMSL serialization. The Quad Camera FMC
Bundle is fully integrated to the Xilinx reVISION stack, which features
development resources to help design engineers get their ideas to market
faster.
“The Avnet Multi-Camera FMC module will empower our customers to quickly
develop high performance imaging solutions for autonomous driving and
vision-guided applications,” said John Gerard, director of marketing for
the Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor. “The integration of
the AR0231AT CMOS image sensor into the Multi-Camera FMC Module enables
it to achieve over 120dB dynamic range with LED flicker mitigation,
allowing the platform to operate in the most challenging lighting
conditions.”
Technical Specifications
The Avnet Multi-Camera FMC module supports up to four high-definition
camera modules using MAXIM Integrated GMSL (Gigabit Multimedia Serial
Link) technology. Features include:
Low Pin Count (LPC) FMC Module
Quad GMSL Deserializer from MAXIM Integrated (MAX9286)
Support for four ON Semiconductor 2.3 MPixel image sensors (AR0231AT)
High-Speed FAKRA Mini (HFM) connectors.
The Quad AR0231AT Camera FMC Bundle bundle is designed for Xilinx
Zynq-UltraScale+ FMC carriers, including the ZCU102, ZCU104, as well as
the Avnet UltraZed EV SOM and Carrier. The bundle features:
One AES-FMC-MULTICAM4-G FMC module
One Quad-HFM to 4x FAKRA Cable Assembly
Four camera modules, each composed of:
A MAX96705 Serializer Kit (MARS1-MAX96705-GEVK)
A AR0231AT Image Sensor Board (MARS1-AR0231AT7-GEVB)
Quick Start Card and downloadable documentation and reference designs.
The Multi-Camera
FMC Module is $299; the Quad AR0231AT Camera FMC Bundle is $1699;
both with immediate availability, and more information at: http://ultrazed.org/fmc-multi-cam4.
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own. © Copyright 2018 Xilinx
About Avnet
From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports
customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive
portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to
guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For
nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around
the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn
more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
