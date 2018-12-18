Broadens global customer access and support to interconnect products
PHOENIX & NEW ALBANY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Asia?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Asialt;/agt;--Building on their existing partnership, Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, and Samtec,
a privately held global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic
interconnect solutions, today announced an extension of their
distribution agreement. Avnet customers in Asia Pacific and Japan now
have access to Samtec’s full product portfolio. Combined with the
existing franchise in the Americas, Europe, and select Asia Pacific
locations, this global agreement underscores the importance of
supporting customers wherever they design and build new technology
products.
“In today’s design anywhere, build anywhere world, the ability to extend
our line card for our global customers is critical to helping them take
their ideas from design to prototype to production,” said Vince Arena,
director global supplier management, Avnet. “During a partnership that
has grown steadily for almost 30 years, Samtec recognizes the importance
of Avnet’s end-to-end product development ecosystem and the benefits it
provides to our customers. This global franchise will further offer our
customers in Asia and across the world the interconnect solutions they
need to take their ideas to market.”
Samtec, the service leader in the electronic interconnect industry, puts
people first with a commitment to exceptional service, quality products,
innovative technologies and convenient design tools. From standard
cataloged products to unique high-performance designs, Samtec’s solution
blocks are designed to support any interconnectivity need, regardless of
application, performance requirements or environment.
“Samtec and Avnet have a rich legacy of solving the unique interconnect
challenges our customers face,” said Scott Lamb, director of global
distribution, Samtec. “Our expanded relationship in Asia and our
combined technical and supply chain solutions shorten development time
from prototype to production.”
For more information on Samtec products available through Avnet, please
About Samtec, Inc.
Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $800MM global manufacturer
of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including
High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel
Optics, Precision RF, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and
cables. With 40 locations in 18 different countries, Samtec’s global
presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information,
please visit http://www.samtec.com.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
