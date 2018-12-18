Broadens global customer access and support to interconnect products

PHOENIX & NEW ALBANY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Asia?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Asialt;/agt;--Building on their existing partnership, Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, and Samtec,

a privately held global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic

interconnect solutions, today announced an extension of their

distribution agreement. Avnet customers in Asia Pacific and Japan now

have access to Samtec’s full product portfolio. Combined with the

existing franchise in the Americas, Europe, and select Asia Pacific

locations, this global agreement underscores the importance of

supporting customers wherever they design and build new technology

products.

“In today’s design anywhere, build anywhere world, the ability to extend

our line card for our global customers is critical to helping them take

their ideas from design to prototype to production,” said Vince Arena,

director global supplier management, Avnet. “During a partnership that

has grown steadily for almost 30 years, Samtec recognizes the importance

of Avnet’s end-to-end product development ecosystem and the benefits it

provides to our customers. This global franchise will further offer our

customers in Asia and across the world the interconnect solutions they

need to take their ideas to market.”

Samtec, the service leader in the electronic interconnect industry, puts

people first with a commitment to exceptional service, quality products,

innovative technologies and convenient design tools. From standard

cataloged products to unique high-performance designs, Samtec’s solution

blocks are designed to support any interconnectivity need, regardless of

application, performance requirements or environment.

“Samtec and Avnet have a rich legacy of solving the unique interconnect

challenges our customers face,” said Scott Lamb, director of global

distribution, Samtec. “Our expanded relationship in Asia and our

combined technical and supply chain solutions shorten development time

from prototype to production.”

For more information on Samtec products available through Avnet, please

visit https://www.avnet.com/shop/us/m/samtec/.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Follow

Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect

with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

Connect

with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Samtec, Inc.

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $800MM global manufacturer

of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including

High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel

Optics, Precision RF, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and

cables. With 40 locations in 18 different countries, Samtec’s global

presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information,

please visit http://www.samtec.com.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Contacts

Maureen O’Leary

Avnet

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

480-643-7499

Jamie Ernst

Brodeur Partners for Avnet

jernst@brodeur.com

480-308-0286

Matthew Burns

Samtec

matthew.burns@samtec.com

812-944-6733

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles