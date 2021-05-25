Avnet Increases Quarterly Dividend by 4.8%

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 4.8% percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 9, 2021.
“Our commitment to streamlining our operations and strengthening our financial profile over the past year has positioned Avnet as a more nimble and efficient organization, resulted in improved competitive performance and enabled us to generate strong free cash flow,” said Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher. “This dividend increase is a reflection of our confidence in our growth strategy as well as our long-standing commitment of returning cash to shareholders while creating significant value for all Avnet stakeholders.”
